The WWE has always worked to keep things fresh between the RAW and Smackdown brands since splitting them back in 2002, and it could be time for another shake up.

Changes between the rosters could begin happening following Wrestlemania 33 in March, it was speculated on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Trading Superstars is always a roller coaster ride, and the possibilities with so much fresh talent working between the shows could be tantalizing.

It opens up the questions as to what other kinds of changes may be in store. Once the roster trades start going down, anything seems like it could be possible. Wrestlemania is typically a great reset point for a fresh path forward.

It's been less than a year since the last WWE Draft, featuring a fairly lopsided tilt of new blood heading to RAW. Finn Balor being called up to RAW was one of the biggest moves, while Smackdown stuck with more known talents.

Up-and-comers like Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe have all been transitioning onto the RAW brand, while Smackdown lacks a young talent with the same level of draw.

There's no rumors as to what kind of changes either show would be looking to make, though Triple H's involvement with RAW and ties to the inner-workings of NXT make it seem likely he'd look to continue developing talent through RAW.

Smackdown could also look to address their lack of strong NXT influence as well, though it would be shocking to see one of the big names being built up on RAW on the move.

Which Superstars would you trade between the brands to mix things up? Dream away in the comments!

