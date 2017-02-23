Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Cleveland Cavaliers expected to sign recently-waived 3x All-Star

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For months, LeBron James has made it obvious that the Cavaliers need a couple of personnel upgrades if they expect to defend their NBA title.

Recently, the front office has acted upon that concern and just signed former second overall pick Derrick Williams to a second 10-day contract.

However, the vacant role that James has alluded to can best be described as a playmaker to produce off the bench behind Kyrie Irving.

Rookie Kay Felder simply hasn’t provided consistent production in his limited minutes while spelling Irving.

Luckily, on Thursday, all signs point to one former All-Star point guard joining the Cavs.

Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

His name: Deron Williams.

As in the guy who was once considered one of the best point guards in the entire NBA during his prime.

Right after the trade deadline, Williams’ name came up via ESPN’s Mark Stein, who reported that Dallas wanted to get rid of him.

Turner Sports’ David Aldridge then reported that if he was waived, Williams would likely sign with Cleveland.

Then he was officially waived, per ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.

As you would expect, a number of suitors would be interested in Williams’ duties, even though his recent production and overall health has waned in recent years.

But, Stein followed up his earlier tweet with this update.

It appears as though Williams has a destination in mind: Cleveland.

Now it seems like only a matter of time and logistics before Williams takes the court for the defending champions.

Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks

While Kevin Love and JR Smith are both nursing injuries, the thought it that they’ll be a force when the Playoffs roll around yet again.

Having Williams in the backcourt when Irving needs a breather will only add to their chances of winning another title.

Topics:
Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Kevin Love
LeBron James

Trending Stories

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

Tom Brady freaks Patriots fans out with latest Instagram video

NFL Undiscovered 2017 training programme launches

NFL Undiscovered 2017 training programme launches

The real reason WWE made AJ Styles and Luke Harper tie SmackDown LIVE match

The real reason WWE made AJ Styles and Luke Harper tie SmackDown LIVE match

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan react as Leicester sack Claudio Ranieri

Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan react as Leicester sack Claudio Ranieri

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

Man Utd fans can't believe what they saw from Michael Carrick vs Saint-Etienne

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

WATCH: Finn Balor finally returns to WWE with incredible NXT appearance

WATCH: Finn Balor finally returns to WWE with incredible NXT appearance

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again