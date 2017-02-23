For months, LeBron James has made it obvious that the Cavaliers need a couple of personnel upgrades if they expect to defend their NBA title.

Recently, the front office has acted upon that concern and just signed former second overall pick Derrick Williams to a second 10-day contract.

However, the vacant role that James has alluded to can best be described as a playmaker to produce off the bench behind Kyrie Irving.

Rookie Kay Felder simply hasn’t provided consistent production in his limited minutes while spelling Irving.

Luckily, on Thursday, all signs point to one former All-Star point guard joining the Cavs.

His name: Deron Williams.

As in the guy who was once considered one of the best point guards in the entire NBA during his prime.

Right after the trade deadline, Williams’ name came up via ESPN’s Mark Stein, who reported that Dallas wanted to get rid of him.

Turner Sports’ David Aldridge then reported that if he was waived, Williams would likely sign with Cleveland.

Then he was officially waived, per ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.

As you would expect, a number of suitors would be interested in Williams’ duties, even though his recent production and overall health has waned in recent years.

But, Stein followed up his earlier tweet with this update.

It appears as though Williams has a destination in mind: Cleveland.

Now it seems like only a matter of time and logistics before Williams takes the court for the defending champions.

While Kevin Love and JR Smith are both nursing injuries, the thought it that they’ll be a force when the Playoffs roll around yet again.

Having Williams in the backcourt when Irving needs a breather will only add to their chances of winning another title.