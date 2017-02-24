How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ranieri.

How Claudio Ranieri reacted to being sacked by Leicester

Last May, Claudio Ranieri was a hero.

The loveable Italian helped steer Leicester to Premier League glory - a feat that was priced at 5000/1 at the start of the campaign.

But there is no place for sentiment in football.

Despite Ranieri completing a miracle by winning the league with the Foxes, he has been sacked nine months later with the champions dangerously close to relegation.

Being a Premier League club is worth a ridiculous amount of money in the modern day and, with Ranieri’s side just one point and one position above the drop zone, the board decided something needed to change with 13 league games remaining to preserve their status.

While that stance is understandable, dismissing Ranieri in between their two Champions League last-16 ties is bewildering. Leicester achieved one of their best results in recent months on Wednesday by narrowly losing 2-1 to Sevilla in Spain, and it’s baffling how they can sack the manager with a decent chance of progressing to the last-eight.

FBL-EUR-C1-LEICESTER-PRESSER

And it’s fair to say the decision hasn’t gone down well in general. One of Leicester's biggest fans - and former player - Gary Lineker tweeted: "Claudio Ranieri? Sacked? Really? Dilly Ding Dilly Game's Gone,” before saying: “After all that Claudio Ranieri has done for Leicester City, to sack him now is inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad.”

While celebrity Piers Morgan called it the “Most disgraceful decision in the history of football”.

While we know what the majority of Britain thinks of Ranieri’s sacking by having a look on social media, what does the man himself think of it?

Well, according to The Sun, the FIFA Manager of the Year reacted furiously at being sacked by Leicester.

They claim that the 65-year-old feels betrayed by the board and his players with the report naming Jamie Vardy and Kaspar Schmeichel as the two main culprits for wanting him out.

And, according to The Times’ chief football writer Henry Winter, the players have already found their replacement in former boss Nigel Pearson.

As for the board, just weeks ago they gave him their “unwavering support” and promised to “remain united behind its manager.”

It’s no wonder he felt betrayed after the players helped force him out - not to mention their terrible performances - and the board lied about supporting him.

Poor Claudio.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

