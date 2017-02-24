Warriors complete sweep of Clippers; Cavaliers down Knicks; Pelicans lose on Boogie's debut

PISTONS (28-30) 114, HORNETS (24-33) 108

Despite the excellent performance by Kemba Walker (34/7/6), Detroit was able to match him down the stretch, as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (33/9/3) hit a number of clutch shots late in the game, including the game-tying three with seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.

TRAIL BLAZERS (24-33) 112, MAGIC (21-38) 103

All-Star snub Damian Lillard (33/5/2) turned in an All-Star performance as C.J. McCollum (22/1/6) resumed his co-star duties. Nikola Vucevic (25/9/2) and Evan Fournier (20/5/2) turned in solid performances in the losing effort for Orlando.

ROCKETS (41-18) 129, PELICANS (23-35) 99

DeMarcus Cousins’ (27/14/5) and Anthony Davis (29/9/1) proved that they can play together but PG Jrue Holiday (6/3/3) looked lost and committed seven turnovers. For the Rockets, James Harden (13/4/14) only took nine field goal attempts. Newcomer Lou Williams (27/2/2) picked up much of the scoring burden off the bench.

CAVALIERS (40-16) 119, KNICKS (23-35) 104

Seven Cavaliers scored in double-figures, led by LeBron James (18/13/15) and his triple-double. Kyle Korver (20/2/3) went 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. For the Knicks, Carmelo Anthony (20/5/5) struggled mightily from the field, going 9-of-25.

CLIPPERS (35-22) 112, WARRIORS (48-9) 123

Stephen Curry (35/7/5) needed little time to get back into the swing of things as he shot 10-16 from the field as the Golden State Warriors completed the season sweep of conference rivals the L.A. Clippers. Kevin Durant (25/15/7) had a strong night on the glass.

NUGGETS (25-32) 100, KINGS (25-33) 116

In their first game without DeMarcus Cousins, the Sacramento Kings were able to see of a constantly improving Denver team. Willie Cauley-Stein (29/10/0) had an impressive double-double. Buddy Hield (16/6/1) started his Kings debut on the bench. Nikola Jokic (4/10/2) played just 25 minutes for the Nuggets.

