Claudio Ranieri has been sacked as Leicester City manager. What a cruel world we live in.

Despite masterminding the Premier League's greatest ever title win last season, Ranieri was senting packing after Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Champions League.

Leicester's decision was inevitably met by anger amongst football fans and former professionals, with no one more saddened by the news than Gary Lineker.

"Claudio Ranieri? Sacked? Really? Dilly Ding Dilly Game's Gone," he tweeted on Thursday.

"After all that Claudio Ranieri has done for Leicester City, to sack him now is inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad."

Lineker is spot on. Ranieri, who only joined the summer before, immortilised Leicester in English football by making the impossible, possible, during the 2015/16 season.

This campaign has been a far cry from that success, of course, but the Italian at least deserved until the summer to try and right his side's many wrongs.

And even if that meant relegation, so be it. Leicester have historically yo-yo'd between the Premier League and Championship, so them facing the drop wouldn't be out of the norm.

A host of other big names have since tweeted their outrage at Ranieri's sacking, including Gary Neville, Jose Mourinho and Piers Morgan.

Jamie Carragher also expressed anger at Leicester's decision but instead of just posting a tweet on his own timeline, he went straight to the source with a scathing two-word tweet to the Foxes.

In response to Leicester issuing an official statement, Carragher simply wrote: "Absolute joke."

He then added in a separate tweet: "Last season was the freak for @LCFC not this one! Fighting relegation is the norm for them over the years. Start on the statue in the morning!"

Carragher has since explained in his own piece for Sky Sports how Leicester, who became every football fan's second team, have lost everyone's sympathy.

"I think a lot of people wouldn't have wanted to see Leicester go down with Ranieri as the manager but I think a lot of that sympathy will go now," he said.

"There will be more sympathy with teams at the bottom of the league and I don't think there will be many tears shed outside of Leicester if they go down, because of this decision.

"They were everyone's second team but that's well gone now."

