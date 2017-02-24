Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ranieri.

The Claudio Ranieri decision that left Leicester players 'bemused'

“Inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad”.

That’s how Gary Lineker described the sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

It’s a view that is shared among plenty of football fans as they try to understand how a manager has been sacked nine months after winning the league title.

But it wasn’t simply leading a team to a league title.

It was leading a team that was heavily backed to get relegated and rated as 5000/1 shots for Premier League glory.

And yet, less than a year later, Ranieri has been dismissed.

Numerous reports have suggested that the loveable Italian lost the dressing room with his questionable decisions throughout the title defence concerning his players.

Things started going wrong as early as the summer for Ranieri. Despite spending £70 million, the Foxes’ squad didn’t really appear to have strengthened.

The manager decided to bring in players that were unproven in the top flight such as Islam Slimani for £29 million, Onyinye Ndidi for £15 million and Ahmed Musa for £16 million.

To say those three players have been underwhelming purchases would be an understatement.

Sevilla FC v Leicester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Ranieri left the players 'bemused'

In fact, one of those players played a part in Ranieri’s sacking.

As per chief football writer at the Times, Henry Winter, a decision Ranieri made in his final match against Sevilla in the Champions League left the players “bemused”.

Winter claims that the manager’s choice to select summer signing Musa ahead of Demarai Gray was the final nail in the coffin for the former Chelsea boss.

The players couldn’t believe that Ranieri had selected a player that had scored just twice in his 18 league matches this season, rather than 20-year-old Gary who has shown signs of promise recently.

Writing in The Times, Winter said: “It was Ranieri’s decision to play Musa on Wednesday, leaving Gray on the bench, that really tested the players’ patience.”

Swansea City v Leicester City - Premier League

It was the final nail in the coffin and many players wanted Ranieri sacked following his latest strange decision.

Musa was extremely disappointing in Spain and was subsequently replaced by Gray in the 58th minute. Following the introduction of the winger, the Foxes rallied and eventually achieved a respectable result, losing 2-1 to their La Liga opposition given them a great chance to progress to the quarter-finals.

Ranieri won’t be in charge for the second-leg but whoever is better play Gray instead of Musa - or else they could feel backlash from the players.

