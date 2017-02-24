Lewis Hamilton is relishing the start of the 2017 Formula One season, stating how it is is providing him a "clean slate" after a turbulent 2016 season.

Hamilton was beaten to the 2016 championship title by his Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg, but it was not without controversy.

The public battle between the two heavyweights saw them go head-to-head on the track regularly, providing some to suggest that such rivalry between two teammates was not conducive for the health of the sport.

The Brit said: "My feelings from last year don't linger anymore. I start with a clean slate.

"Last year, as all the previous years, with all those experiences have just helped strengthen. Sometimes you don't know how to get through things and you find a new tool [of dealing with it] and coming out of the other side.

"I feel this year I'm stronger again and another year I feel more complete as a driver. It's going to be the best prepared I've ever been and if I knew what I did now in 2007 [Hamilton's rookie season] I probably would have done a lot better - not that I've done too bad!"

Hamilton's revamped confidence in his driving abilities extends to the new found belief he has in his relationship with Mercedes.

After a rocky relationship with his team in 2016, typified by his decision to ignore team instruction to speed up at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in an attempt to secure personal glory, he has set his sights on winning with a team he believes in.

"We talked about a lot of stuff over the winter, I was able to get some things off my chest and now we are communicating better than ever," added Hamilton.

"I'm the best equipped I have ever been to work with my team-mate and manage the relationship with my experience and maturity."

Hamilton's positivity is not to go untested, however, with the 2017 season ushering in new challenges for the drivers in the form of faster cars and the physical demands it will put on them.

"It's going to be a massive challenge, both mentally and physically, particularly at the beginning to find where the limits of the cars are which are so different from the envelope you are used to driving in the past," he said.

"But I'm excited by it and may the best man win."

The new season gets underway on March 26 in Melbourne, Australia.

