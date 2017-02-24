Dilly ding, dilly dong, Claudio Ranieri is gone.

In a decision that has rocked the world of football, Leicester City have sacked the Italian just nine months after he guided them to Premier League glory.

A club statement said: "Leicester City Football Club has tonight (Thursday) parted company with its First Team Manager, Claudio Ranieri.

"Claudio, appointed City manager in July 2015, led the Foxes to the greatest triumph in the Club’s 133-year history last season, as we were crowned champions of England for the first time.

"His status as the most successful Leicester City manager of all time is without question.

"However, domestic results in the current campaign have placed the Club's Premier League status under threat and the Board reluctantly feels that a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the Club's greatest interest."

Leicester have used their current league position of 17th to justify Ranieri's sacking despite the fact that's what the Foxes are accustomed to - fighting against relegation.

Last season, quite simply, was a one-off. No one expected Leicester to successfully defend their title and very few gave them any chance of even finishing in the top 10.

So to sack a manager that masterminded the greatest title triumph in Premier League history not even a year ago is embarrassing.

But the decision has been made and Leicester must now go about finding a new manager to steer them out of trouble.

And according to Sky Sports sources, they've already approached a former Premier League winner: ex-Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini.

Formal discussions for Mancini - who is currently unattached - to take over haven't yet begun, though the Italian is hot favourite to replace Ranieri.

Also in contention for the role are Nigel Pearson, Avram Grant, Guus Hiddink and Alan Pardew.

However, it would seem Leicester want to appoint someone with a proven track record in the Premier League, with Mancini winning the title with Man City in 2012.

