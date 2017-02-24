Since winning the 2015/16 Premier League title, Leicester City have become every football fan's second team - and they've just gone and ruined it.

In what can only be described as an abysmal decision, the Foxes have sacked Ranieri following a dreadful second season in charge.

Leicester currently sit 17th in the table and are in danger of being relegated.

Identifying the real problem at the King Power Stadium proved too hard a task for Ranieri who, after spending £70 million last summer, appeared to tinker too much with his squad.

Indeed, according to Henry Winter, the final straw came during Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Champions League, where Ranieri started Ahmed Musa ahead of Demarai Gray.

Whereas Musa has struggled for form all season, Gray has shown signs of brilliance in recent times, which resulted in frustration amongst Leicester's players when Ranieri opted for the former.

Various updates have emerged since the Italian's unprecedented departure, such as how he reacted angrily to being sacked.

And now, Sky Sports have revealed how the club's owners held a meeting with Jamie Vardy and co. on Thursday morning to talk about Ranieri.

In the meeting, senior members of Leicester's squad explained how Ranieri's relationship with his coaching staff, including assistant manager Craig Shakespeare, had completely broken down.

The Foxes' owners clearly took that revelation as a sign of Ranieri losing his touch and opted to sack the Italian later that day.

In essence, Leicester's players were responsible for Ranieri's eventual demise.

Questions are now being asked of who will take over at the King Power, with Nigel Pearson, Avram Grant and Guus Hiddink all reportedly being considered for the job.

However, again according to Sky Sports, an approach has been made to former Manchester City manager and Premier League winner Roberto Mancini.

No formal discussions have yet taken place, though, meaning assistant manager Shakespeare and first team coach Mike Stowell will take charge of Monday's game against Liverpool.

Ranieri's untimely depature marked a sad day for English football and Leicester's owners will only hope their decision doesn't come back to bite them.

With relegation a real possibility, bringing in a new manager with just 13 league games remaining could easily go one of two ways.

On the one hand, Leicester could pull off another great escape and stay in the Premier League; on the other, their situation could worsen and see them plummet into the relegation zone.

