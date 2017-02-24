Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

The boxers sparked a war of words on the the show "The Gloves Are Off".

Haye Vs Bellew: Behind the scenes account of the show "The Gloves Are Off"

Football News
24/7

Interactions that took place between David Haye and Tony Bellew have been revealed in a behind-the-scenes account from Sky Sports News writer James Dielhenn.

Haye and Bellew are set to feature in a highly anticipated fight in March, and as a tradition for Sky Sports Box Office fights, the pair were made to face off on the show ‘The Gloves Are Off’ - the first time meeting after a heated press conference where Bellew accused Haye of throwing punches.

Even away from the cameras of the show, the high tensions were still apparent.

Sky Sports writer James Dielhenn, who was at the Sky Sports studios as the two fighters made their way, recalled that: “There was a stony silence surrounding Tony Bellew, the first to arrive, as he marched down the corridors flanked by his trainer, Dave Coldwell, and a trio of security guards.

"Just briefly, the intensity of Bellew's walk made it look like he was striding to the ring, not the make-up room.”

Haye, who at this point was yet to arrive, was jokingly criticised according to Dielhenn, with Bellew mocking the fact he was already late.

Haye eventually arrived at the studio, who’s appearance was described as a “far more relaxed figure than the focused Bellew. Frequent yawns, combined with the physique protruding from Haye's t-shirt, suggested a long, hard week of training.”

It was set up so that both fighters arrived through different entrances, and they were not allowed to come across each other until they sat opposite at the table for the show.

After both parties arrived to the set, the pair sat down on set with Johnny Nelson at the table and were set up with microphones, which was were tensions were at its highest.

BOXING-BRITAIN-HAYE-BELLEW

“The tension piqued as Haye joined Bellew at the table - no words were initially exchanged, as the microphones were applied, but the posturing had begun. There was menace in the eyes of both men,” said Dielhenn.

Despite the cutthroat atmosphere backstage, however, the pair sat through the filming of the show and were given “great credit for maintaining their professionalism, even as they resembled caged animals snarling at each other.”

Before both fighters made their exits “as quickly as they had arrived,” Haye was approached by James after the show had ended and was described as being “approachable and thoughtful on subjects ranging from the upcoming fight, his own shortcomings against Wladimir Klitschko, and Anthony Joshua's impressive rise.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

