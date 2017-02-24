Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

A historical fight between the two boxers could be on its way.

Manny Pacquiao vs Amir Khan will only happen with big investment

It seems like Amir Khan and Manny Pacquiao have agreed to a historical fight after the boxing duo took to Twitter yesterday to confirm the news, but this will only happen if investors cough up a fair bit of money.

Both fighters have confirmed that negotiations have begun via social media, with the pair hoping to meet for the WBO world-welterweight title in May.

However, Pacquiao’s American promoter Bob Arum has claimed that the deal can only be finalised if investors fork out £31million to stage the fight in the UAE.

Arum came out to say: “When the money comes up then I will take a role in the promotion. I don’t want to be saying this is going to happen, or not going to happen.”

Arum also revealed that he held reserves as to the chances of a deal for a fight between two former stablemates - who both trained with Freddie Roach at his Wild Card gym - coming to fruition.

Arum added: “Manny would be happy to do the fight with Khan if the money comes up — and I don’t have a lot of confidence it will.

“The money is very high, very considerable. I have no idea if they have the wherewithal to put this money up.

“Until they do I’m taking a hands-off approach.”

Khan, on the other hand, is reportedly desperate for a deal to be reached; given that his last title came in 2012.

Manny Pacquiao & Amir Khan Hold Discussions About Possible Fight

Khan, who is now 30, has been absent for almost a year, where he was stopped by Canelo Alvarez after stepping up to middleweight back in May.

Pacman, an EIGHT-division world champ, is 38-years-old, but is current WBO welterweight king.

If a deal for a fight was reached, it would certainly be a spectacle.

Both fighters have previously sparred when they shared the same trainer in Freddie Roach at The Wild Card gym in Los Angles and are both known for their fast and explosive fighting style.

