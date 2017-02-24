Claudio Ranieri has identified the club he wants to manage next season after Leicester sacking

Claudio Ranieri's Leicester City fairytale came to a sad ending on Thursday night as the club's owners made the unpopular decision to sack the Italian manager just 16 days after giving the 65-year-old the club's "unwavering support".

Players, pundits and fans all took to social media on the evening of Ranieri's sacking to voice their disgust at how the club decided sacked the man who had miraculously guided the Foxes to a shock Premier League title just nine months earlier.

And Ranieri, himself, is understood to have reacted furiously to being informed he was being relieved of his duties - outlining just how big a shock the news was to not just English football, but around the world also.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport slammed the Foxes sacking of the former Juventus boss, headlining their story: "Inglesi Ingrati" - translating to 'Ungrateful English" - adding: "Leicester spoil the fairy-tale that had enchanted the world. Premier League results and the locker room senators prove decisive."

Two of Leicester's key men - Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel - are understood to have led the chorus of discontent amongst the club's squad, while a meeting was held just hours after their defeat to Sevilla to voice their discontent with Ranieri.

Players had grown confused with how the Italian wanted his side to play at times this season, as was exemplified by their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea last month when defenders Wes Morgan and Christian Fuchs were left baffled by what was being asked of them.

The Leicester duo both signalled to the bench after Ranieri switched from a back three to a back four, as the club's struggles continued to worsen.

And that was ultimately one example of the underlying factors resulting in the Italian's quite astonishing sacking just a day after Leicester's 2-1 last-16 first-leg defeat at Sevilla in the Champions League.

Foxes line up Mancini

Contact has reportedly already been made with Roberto Mancini to take over from his Italian compatriot, while former Foxes boss Nigel Pearson, Guus Hiddink, Alan Pardew, Gary Rowett and David Wagner have also been touted as possible replacements.

But while the Premier League champions are quickly looking for a new manager to resolve their current crisis, which sees them just a single point above the relegation zone, Ranieri may not be out of management at the top level of the game for long.

According to The Sun, the axed Leicester boss could take over at former club Fiorentina in the summer, should their boss Paulo Sousa take over at reigning Serie A Champions Juventus in the summer, with current Juve manager Max Allegri expected to end his three-year reign in Turin at the end of the season.

Ranieri set for Italy return

Ranieri is ready to reject offers from China in order to manage in one of Europe's top leagues, and it appears a return to his native Italy could well be on the cards.

The reigning Premier League manager of the season guided La Viola to promotion into Serie A back in 1993, before winning the double with the club in 1996 - claiming the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup.

Despite his sacking on Thursday, Ranieri is still held in high regard after also winning the LMA Manager of the Year, Italian Manager of the Year and 'The Best' FIFA Football Coach during a truly unforgettable 2016 for the Italian.

And it seems inevitable that it will be only a matter of time before Leicester City's legendary manager returns to the dugout.

