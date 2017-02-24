Forget about what has happened this season, nothing can erase Leicester City's achievements last season.

The Foxes won the Premier League after being 5000/1 to do so before a ball was kicked with Claudio Ranieri leading them to the impossible.

Nine months on and Leicester are in real danger of being relegated and Ranieri has been sacked.

The fairytale has turned into a nightmare.

Spearheading Leicester’s incredible triumph last campaign was a certain Jamie Vardy.

Vardy's rise

While Leicester’s rise from relegation strugglers to Premier League champions was remarkable, the story of Vardy was even more incredible.

Just four years before lifting the Premier League trophy, he was turning out for Fleetwood Town in the Conference Premier. But last season, he was busy smashing Premier League records by scoring in 11 consecutive matches - beating Ruud van Nistelrooy’s record.

His 24 goals in 36 league matches were vital in Leicester’s title win and it even saw him called up for England’s Euro 2016 campaign - with him scoring the equaliser against Wales during their 2-1 victory.

From non-league football to scoring for England in an international tournament - incredible.

And Vardy’s story has even continued into this season. Despite only bagging six goals in 28 appearances this season, he did score hat-trick against Manchester City in December before netting his first ever Champions League goal in Leicester’s 2-1 defeat to Sevilla this week.

In fact, Vardy’s incredible rise is so good that a film is being created to document it.

The idea of a possible film was mooted towards the end of last season when everyone was talking about Vardy and Leicester.

But with Vardy struggling in front of goal and Leicester in a relegation battle, the film certainly won’t have much of a happy ending.

Will Ranieri's sacking affect the film?

And now, after manager Ranieri has been sacked, there were plenty of concerns whether the film will actually continue to be made.

However, Adrian Butchart, Simon Egan and Gareth Ellis-Unwin of Bedlam Media have reassured fans after they were “inundated with questions, comments and concerns” as to whether Ranieri’s dismissal would derail their plans.

They state that they will continue making the film and have no reason to exclude the Ranieri sacking from the working title "fearless".

“It does not [affect the making of the film],” they confirmed.

“We are, like many, saddened to hear that Leicester City Football Club have decided to remove Claudio Ranieri from managing their current side. His achievements at the club are the stuff of legend, and we are sure he will be remembered fondly by all those associated with the club for many years to come. It is not ours to comment on the working practices of the organisation.

“Leicester City’s successes of 2016 and the remarkable rise to stardom of Jamie Vardy is an inspirational and universal story that simply must get told. We maintain that the film will not only celebrate the successes but provide a worthy record of those events and help fix its place in history. The exceptional cannot be tarnished by failing to repeat it.”

So, there we go. After Ranieri’s sacking the biggest issue has been addressed - Jamie Vardy’s film will continue to be made.

Phew.

