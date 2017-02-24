Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Ranieri and Vardy.

Jamie Vardy's film producers reveal their plans after Claudio Ranieri sacking

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Forget about what has happened this season, nothing can erase Leicester City's achievements last season.

The Foxes won the Premier League after being 5000/1 to do so before a ball was kicked with Claudio Ranieri leading them to the impossible.

Nine months on and Leicester are in real danger of being relegated and Ranieri has been sacked.

Article continues below

The fairytale has turned into a nightmare.

Spearheading Leicester’s incredible triumph last campaign was a certain Jamie Vardy.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

Vardy's rise

While Leicester’s rise from relegation strugglers to Premier League champions was remarkable, the story of Vardy was even more incredible.

Just four years before lifting the Premier League trophy, he was turning out for Fleetwood Town in the Conference Premier. But last season, he was busy smashing Premier League records by scoring in 11 consecutive matches - beating Ruud van Nistelrooy’s record.

His 24 goals in 36 league matches were vital in Leicester’s title win and it even saw him called up for England’s Euro 2016 campaign - with him scoring the equaliser against Wales during their 2-1 victory.

England v Wales - Group B: UEFA Euro 2016

From non-league football to scoring for England in an international tournament - incredible.

And Vardy’s story has even continued into this season. Despite only bagging six goals in 28 appearances this season, he did score hat-trick against Manchester City in December before netting his first ever Champions League goal in Leicester’s 2-1 defeat to Sevilla this week.

In fact, Vardy’s incredible rise is so good that a film is being created to document it.

The idea of a possible film was mooted towards the end of last season when everyone was talking about Vardy and Leicester.

But with Vardy struggling in front of goal and Leicester in a relegation battle, the film certainly won’t have much of a happy ending.

Will Ranieri's sacking affect the film?

And now, after manager Ranieri has been sacked, there were plenty of concerns whether the film will actually continue to be made.

However, Adrian Butchart, Simon Egan and Gareth Ellis-Unwin of Bedlam Media have reassured fans after they were “inundated with questions, comments and concerns” as to whether Ranieri’s dismissal would derail their plans.

Sevilla FC v Leicester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

They state that they will continue making the film and have no reason to exclude the Ranieri sacking from the working title "fearless".

“It does not [affect the making of the film],” they confirmed.

“We are, like many, saddened to hear that Leicester City Football Club have decided to remove Claudio Ranieri from managing their current side. His achievements at the club are the stuff of legend, and we are sure he will be remembered fondly by all those associated with the club for many years to come. It is not ours to comment on the working practices of the organisation.

“Leicester City’s successes of 2016 and the remarkable rise to stardom of Jamie Vardy is an inspirational and universal story that simply must get told. We maintain that the film will not only celebrate the successes but provide a worthy record of those events and help fix its place in history. The exceptional cannot be tarnished by failing to repeat it.”

Leicester City v Everton - Premier League

So, there we go. After Ranieri’s sacking the biggest issue has been addressed - Jamie Vardy’s film will continue to be made.

Phew.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Leicester City
Thierry Henry

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Watch: Enzo Amore's ridiculous botch from WWE Raw

Watch: Enzo Amore's ridiculous botch from WWE Raw

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again