Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Won't back down.

Lewis Hamilton not one to shy away from a challenge

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Nico Rosberg called time on his Formula One career a mere five days after winning his first world title in Abu Dhabi last season, and has now been replaced by Finnish international Valtteri Bottas, who will team up with Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes.

Partnering with Bottas will be a testing prospect for Hamilton, who claimed that seeing someone else in the car next to him feels “strange,” but he is confident that he will soon get past it.

Speaking to journalists, the three-time world champion offered his opinion on the subject of Rosberg quitting the sport saying he can understand the feeling of wanting to do something different.

Article continues below

Seemingly in an existential mood, Hamilton admitted to think about what he would do afterwards, but maintained that upon seeing the new car he was convinced that he was going to stay, affirming that he is still competitive, still hungry, and driving at his best.

Continuing on the subject of Rosberg’s exit, Hamilton reflected and admitted that he would never do the same as his German rival.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

He said: “I can understand the feeling of wanting to do something different.

“Every now and then I have a thought of what I will do afterwards. Then I see that car and I am like, ‘I think I am going to stay’.

“I am still competitive, still hungry and driving at my best.

“Ultimately, it is always a great thing to go out on top. That is a big question for any athlete at the top level — what point are you at the top and are you going to continue to be there?

AUTO-PRIX-F1-LAUNCH-MERCEDES

“It has been a long, hard slog for him and he finally got the title.

“Maybe he did not want to risk retiring at the end of this year and not being in the same position.

“But I don’t think like that. If I win the championship, then the next year it all starts again.”

Hamilton made his intentions clear about the Melbourne race on March 26, insisting that he has “moved on” after losing out to Rosberg and that the feelings from last year are not lingering.

Meanwhile, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff will be hoping for a better relationship between Hamilton and Bottas after the former’s difficult partnership with Rosberg.

AUTO-PRIX-F1-LAUNCH-MERCEDES

Speaking on Mercedes’ prospects, he stated that it’s a new dynamic and he sees it as an opportunity to start from square one with a healthy relationship, before adding that there will be no games and no warfare, because there is no history.

Will Lewis Hamilton take the prize in Melbourne? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Former WWE champion confirms talks have been held about return

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Watch: Enzo Amore's ridiculous botch from WWE Raw

Watch: Enzo Amore's ridiculous botch from WWE Raw

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again