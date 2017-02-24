Nico Rosberg called time on his Formula One career a mere five days after winning his first world title in Abu Dhabi last season, and has now been replaced by Finnish international Valtteri Bottas, who will team up with Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes.

Partnering with Bottas will be a testing prospect for Hamilton, who claimed that seeing someone else in the car next to him feels “strange,” but he is confident that he will soon get past it.

Speaking to journalists, the three-time world champion offered his opinion on the subject of Rosberg quitting the sport saying he can understand the feeling of wanting to do something different.

Seemingly in an existential mood, Hamilton admitted to think about what he would do afterwards, but maintained that upon seeing the new car he was convinced that he was going to stay, affirming that he is still competitive, still hungry, and driving at his best.

Continuing on the subject of Rosberg’s exit, Hamilton reflected and admitted that he would never do the same as his German rival.

He said: “I can understand the feeling of wanting to do something different.

“Every now and then I have a thought of what I will do afterwards. Then I see that car and I am like, ‘I think I am going to stay’.

“I am still competitive, still hungry and driving at my best.

“Ultimately, it is always a great thing to go out on top. That is a big question for any athlete at the top level — what point are you at the top and are you going to continue to be there?

“It has been a long, hard slog for him and he finally got the title.

“Maybe he did not want to risk retiring at the end of this year and not being in the same position.

“But I don’t think like that. If I win the championship, then the next year it all starts again.”

Hamilton made his intentions clear about the Melbourne race on March 26, insisting that he has “moved on” after losing out to Rosberg and that the feelings from last year are not lingering.

Meanwhile, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff will be hoping for a better relationship between Hamilton and Bottas after the former’s difficult partnership with Rosberg.

Speaking on Mercedes’ prospects, he stated that it’s a new dynamic and he sees it as an opportunity to start from square one with a healthy relationship, before adding that there will be no games and no warfare, because there is no history.

