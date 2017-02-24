Former Manchester United loan signing Radamel Falcao has finally managed to re-find his best form in front of goal with AS Monaco this season.

The Colombia striker endured a tough couple of seasons in the Premier League with the Red Devils and Chelsea respectively, before returning to Ligue 1 during the summer.

And after his torrid time in England, the 31-year-old has finally proven that his previous injury woes haven't derailed his career that saw him join Monaco after a very successful spell with Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Falcao netted twice during Monaco's captivating 5-3 defeat to Manchester City in their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie, and no one is ruling out the Ligue 1 outfit turning the tie around in the return leg - boasting three away goals.

The striker has netted 21 goals in all competitions for Monaco this campaign, and it appears he is enjoying a late-career resurgence that could help his side into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

But while Falcao will be looking to dump the blue side of Manchester out of Europe on March 15, the Colombian will likely be rooting for United when they take on Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Indeed, the former Atletico frontman may not be too concerned about whether the Red Devils win their first piece of silver under Jose Mourinho or not, but will hope the trophy heads to Manchester for the sake of a couple of his former teammates at Old Trafford.

Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia were two of Falcao's former teammates during his ill-fated spell at Old Trafford, and the South American will no doubt be offering them his support.

And Valencia posted a picture on his Instagram account of he and Herrera in the gym, getting into shape for Sunday's big Wembley final.

Falcao trolls Herrera looks

However, Herrera's pale complexion didn't go unnoticed with Falcao who cheekily commented: “Ander the sun is free hahaha”.

Despite growing up in sunny northern Spain, Manchester's cold and wet climate has clearly had an impact on Herrera during his two-and-a-half years at Old Trafford.

But Falcao's cheeky dig will of be no relevance on Sunday when the Spanish midfielder is likely to deputise for injured Red Devils midfielders Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Michael Carrick - who both suffered injuries during United's Europa League win in Saint-Etienne.

It will represent the first opportunity for Mourinho to win a major piece of silverware as United manager. But the Portuguese has already enjoyed success at Wembley with the Red Devils - winning the Community Shield after beating Leicester City 2-1 back in August.

