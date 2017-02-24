Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Draymond Green.

Watch: Draymond Green's savage trash talk to Paul Pierce picked up by courtside mic

As Paul Pierce's legendary NBA career winds down, the longtime Boston Celtic and current Los Angeles Clipper has been greeted with warm receptions at nearly every away game this year.

However, he received no such love from Golden State fans during Thursday night's 123-113 loss to the Warriors.

Golden State forward Draymond Green, never one to shy away from sharing his feelings, made sure Pierce noticed the lack of recognition early in the first quarter.

In the video below, Green makes it clear he doesn't care that Pierce is potentially playing his final game at Oracle Arena and makes his thoughts on the matter loudly known:

"Chasin' that farewell tour - they don't know you like that!" Green yells toward the Clippers' bench. "You can't get no farewell tour - they don't know you like that!"

Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

Pierce didn't play a single minute in the Clippers' loss on Thursday night, while Green racked up seven points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. The bulk of the Warriors' scoring load was shared by Steph Curry (35 points) and Kevin Durant (25).

With the win, powered by a 50-point outburst in the third quarter, the Warriors take the season series 4-0 from the Clippers, who have struggled mightily to compete with Golden State.

The Warriors sport an NBA-best 48-9 record and lead the Western Conference playoff race by 4.5 games over the San Antonio Spurs. The Clippers, meanwhile, are tied for fourth in the conference with the Utah Jazz with identical 35-22 records - 13 games behind the Warriors.

