When players leave the Premier League for another country, it can be sometimes difficult to keep up-to-date with how they’re getting on.

It’s especially hard when they leave the continent with football coverage in England being dominated by the major leagues in Europe.

However, with the glory of the internet, it’s not too difficult to discover how certain players are getting on.

Article continues below

Take Oscar for example.

The popular Brazilian left England this January for Shanghai SIPG and there will be plenty of Chelsea supporters wanting to know how he’s coping in the Far East.

Article continues below

Many believed his talents would be wasted in China - but they were very wrong.

While Oscar didn’t necessarily show his footballing ability during Shanghai SIPG’s Asian Champions League win against Seoul, he did show another kind of ability - the ability to predict the future.

Their opponents had the perfect opportunity to cancel out Hulk’s opener when they were awarded a penalty.

Dejan Damjanovic stepped up but saw his penalty saved.

But, if you look closely, you can see Oscar telling his goalkeeper which way to dive. Yan Junling listened and proceeded to parry the spot-kick away from danger.

It’s something we’ve seen a couple of times before - most notably at Euro 2016. Spain were awarded a late penalty in their group match against Croatia but Sergio Ramos saw his penalty saved. It later emerged that his Real Madrid teammate, Luka Modric, passed on a message to Dario Srna which enabled Danijel Subasic to save.

While it’s understandable how something like that can occur between two teammates - considering Modric must have seen Ramos take hundreds of penalties in training before - we’re pretty sure Oscar has never played with Damjanovic.

So, how did he figure it out?

We’re guessing that Oscar looked at his body language before he took the penalty. If so, well played.



Maybe Shanghai SIPG actually signed him for his ability to predict the future, rather than his footballing ability? If so, it's £52 million and £400,000-per-week very well spent.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms