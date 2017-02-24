Lewis Hamilton has been a long-time advocate against data sharing across garages in contemporary Formula One.

He particularly expressed his concern with the system throughout his three-year battle with Nico Rosberg for successive titles.

Data sharing allowed the drivers to study where their counterparts were gaining time in comparison to their own performances.

And this year, with Valtteri Bottas arriving to partner with the Formula One ace, Hamilton has called for data sharing to be banned, expressing his qualm with learning about the Finn by looking at a computer screen.

At the unveiling of Mercedes’ 2017 car, Hamilton clarified his point about data sharing after it emerged in the week that he wanted it banned from F1.

When asked whether he wanted it only to be used for his own performances, Hamilton said: “No, that’s not my point.

"What I referred to is that it's cool for the engineers and the team to use it to continue to move forward - that's very important for us - and for them to share the information of the car engineering wise to advance the performance of the car. That's very important.

"What I refer to is me as an individual. My job when I arrive at the track is to be the best, get out there and exploit the car in the best way I can and I feel.

"But the way that the sport is now, whoever your teammate is you get to see their data and compare your data to it and you see if there are improvements to someone else's driving style you can adapt to it.

"I think that just makes it more of a challenge for a driver, and ultimately I think the better driver the more he will be able to get there faster or find something new faster than the others. That's really my point."

Hamilton will be in action in Melbourne on March 26 as the 2017 season gets underway.

