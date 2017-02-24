When LeBron James is on the court, there are no easy baskets for opposing players.

Time and time again, LeBron has proven that, even on a fast break after a turnover, opponents need to go strong to the basket or they risk falling victim to one of James's patented chase-down blocks.

On Thursday night, New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee was the latest to experience LeBron's wrath during a 119-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the video below, Lee picks off an errant pass by LeBron and thinks he has an easy layup, but it turns out he's dead wrong:

LeBron adds insult to injury by celebrating the play before grabbing the rebound (though he probably committed a traveling violation in the process) and heading back to the offensive end.

Lee still had a great night, scoring a game-high 25 points, but it wasn't enough for the Knicks to pull off the upset. James, on the other hand, finished with a triple-double, amassing 18 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists to lead the Cavs to victory. He also had three blocks, including the above stuff of Lee.

LeBron's sixth triple-double of the season (and his fourth-career triple-double against the Knicks) helped Cleveland improve to 40-16 overall, 3.5 games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks, on the other hand, continue to plummet in the East, falling to 23-35 with the loss. To (literally) add injury to insult, star forward Kristaps Porzingis left the contest early after spraining his right ankle.

The good news for Porzingis, though, was that he didn't have to stick around to see his teammate humiliated by yet another insane LeBron chase-down block.