Jurgen Klopp and Claudio Ranieri.

Jurgen Klopp gives brilliant response to Leicester City sacking Claudio Ranieri

Liverpool couldn't have hoped for a better time to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

While the Reds have gone through their own struggles this season, their opponents on Monday are managerless and dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Leicester made the controversial decision to sack Claudio Ranieri on Thursday following a season where they've failed to defend their Premier League title.

Whether or not the Italian's departure improves or worsens their situation remains to be seen, but the fact is they're low on confidence and morale.

A result similar to last season's 2-0 victory over Liverpool would do Leicester the world of good, with Jamie Vardy scoring a stunning brace that day.

But Jurgen Klopp's men will be equally as desperate for all three points given they currently sit outside of the top four, albeit by just a point.

An interesting game certainly awaits but, as you might expect, the pre-match press conferences were dominated by news of Ranieri's departure.

Klopp was asked for his take on the shock news but rather than express regret at the loss of yet another manager in the Premier League, the German gave rather brilliant response.

"I heard about it yesterday night," he said. "What can I say? Am I surprised that things like this can happen? No. It's not only football.

"For me there's a few strange decisions in 2016/17: Brexit, [Donald] Trump, Ranieri.

"Do I have to understand it all the time? Obviously not. I have no idea why Leicester did this. I don't know enough, maybe you have to go to Leicester and ask why they did it."

Only Klopp would compare Leicester sacking Ranieri to Brexit happening and Donald Trump becoming President of the United States.

Anyway, Twitter loved the 49-year-old's response, as you can see in the reaction below.

Klopp also spared a few nice words for Ranieri, saying: "He's a really special person, I have to say. He’s a really nice guy.

"I met him before, he visited me at Dortmund, we had a nice talk. A wonderful person."

