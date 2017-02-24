Tony Bellew and David Haye will go head-to-head on March 4 and Adam Booth, who guided Haye to titles in two weight categories, believes that Bellew’s trainer David Coldwell knows a great deal about their opponent.

Before Haye and Booth parted ways, Coldwell was an integral part of the winning team. And now, with that “inside knowledge", Booth is of the opinion that that will have some bearing on the outcome of the upcoming bout.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Booth said: "Out of anyone, other than me, Coldwell knows more about David Haye than anyone.

Article continues below

"He and I sat down at length, many, many days, working together talking about fights, the matches and what I was working on in the gym.

"And he was in the gym when I was working with [Haye]."

Article continues below

Although Booth claims that Coldwell was involved in Haye’s training that led to him becoming the undisputed cruiserweight world champion and the WBA heavyweight champion, Shane McGuigan, Haye’s new trainer, claims that Coldwell was never allowed to hold the heavyweight’s pads.

In response to the accusation, Booth said, “That never happened. He was never involved in the training of David and he was never asked to be involved.

"Coldwell did all the match-making for the shows we were organising, and helped me in a lot of things on the boxing-side of business.

"But he was in the gym when I was working with David on numerous occasions."

Does Coldwell hold the secrets to beating David Haye? Only time will tell.

With the training camps nearing their conclusions, all eyes will turn to March 4 and the grudge match between the two Brits.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms