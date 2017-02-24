Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Speculation about Kurt Angle’s future with the WWE has been bubbling for a while and will only get louder as WrestleMania is approaching in April.

The fan-favourite was announced as one of the members of the WWE’s 2017 Hall of Fame class around two months ago.

Angle is a multiple-time WWE Champion, who also held the World Heavyweight Championship belt along with the WCW Championship during his time with the WWE.

His persona and gimmicks also remain fresh in the minds of fans who came of age watching wrestling in the mid-to-late Attitude Era of the early 2000s.

Fans on social media have been calling for at least his Hall of Fame enshrinement for some time now and many other fans want to see him in the ring for a farewell tour of sorts.

In a recent interview with Ring Rust Radio, the Olympic Medalist offered his reasons for believing that he had a good chance of stepping onto a WWE set again.

He said: “Goldberg was a great wrestler and I know his career with the WWE didn’t end the way that he wanted it to, but the way he was able to come back gives me a lot of hope. It’s nice to see someone like him who hasn’t been with the company in 14 years able to go in there and get a great spot.”

Goldberg’s return should give Angle a ton of confidence about his ability to get back into the company’s good graces.

The former champion even said that he is keeping himself in shape, just in case Vince McMahon comes calling.

Fans don’t have an absolute date for his return yet, but the chances of a comeback are looking pretty good at this point.

