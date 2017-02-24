Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jose Mourinho has paid tribute to Claudio Ranieri with a kind gesture during Manchester United press conference.

Jose Mourinho pays special tribute to Claudio Ranieri during press conference

Claudio Ranieri had the sympathy of the entire football nation when he was remarkably sacked as Leicester City boss on Thursday evening.

The Italian had miraculously lifted the Premier League title with the Foxes just nine months earlier, in a campaign that the club were expected to, once again, fight against relegation.

Instead, they went on to beat England's giants to the league title and secure qualification into the Champions League.

Foxes fans will never forget what the 65-year-old did for the club that only won promotion back to the top-flight back in 2014 after a 10-year exile.

Ranieri commanded respect from everyone within English football, for his charismatic nature during his pre-match press conferences, his unquestionably positive nature and, most importantly, his ability to make subtle tactical changes which allowed Leicester to go on and achieve the unbelievable.

Never mind anyone else, Ranieri, himself, didn't see a premature end to his career as Leicester boss coming - despite being a single point above the relegation zone - after the club's owners had voiced their "unwavering support" for the former Chelsea boss.

And the club's decision to sack the Italian provoked an angry response from fans, players, pundits and managers.

Inevitably, the reigning Premier League champion's sacking was a big talking point during press conferences up and down the country, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp having compared Ranieri's sacking to the unpredictability of Donald Trump being named the US president.

"It’s not only football. For me, there’s are a few strange decisions in 16-17... Brexit, Trump, Ranieri. Do I have to understand it all the time? No. I’ve no idea why Leicester have done this." said Klopp.

"He’s a really special person. A really nice guy."

Sevilla FC v Leicester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

While Conte added: "I am disappointed for him, he is a friend, a really good man, a really good manager and he won the title only months ago. He reached a dream to win the title and as a coach I am sad."

But regardless of the kind words from Premier League managers, and those who have yet to speak out on the matter, it is unlikely any manager's words will mean more than the gesture from Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese arrived at his press conference, ahead of Manchester United's EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley, sporting a United polo shirt with the initials 'CR' under the Adidas badge to honour Ranieri.

Mourinho succeeded Ranieri as Chelsea manager back in 2004, going on to win the Premier League, but was keen to salute the Italian's remarkable success.

"I speak with my shirt having his name on, this is a man who wrote the best story in Leicester's history," said Mourinho.

And Twitter fans were quick to react to Mourinho's classy tribute.

But Ranieri may not be out of work for long, with the axed Leicester boss reportedly interested in taking over at former club Fiorentina in the summer, if their current manager Paulo Sousa departs for Serie A giants Juventus.

