Though the Los Angeles Clippers went 0-4 against the Golden State Warriors this regular season, the two teams still share a healthy dislike of one another.

On Thursday night, the Western Conference powers met up at Oracle Arena, with the Warriors using a 50-point third quarter to eke out a 123-113 victory.

However, the night started off (as most nights usually do for Golden State opponents) with some trash talk from forward Draymond Green.

This time, Green's target was Clippers forward Paul Pierce, who was likely playing his final game at Oracle Arena. Green called Pierce out for not having a farewell tour like Kobe Bryant did last season, and Pierce was clearly still thinking about that smack talk after the game when he tweeted the below shot at the Warriors:

Though the Warriors won the NBA title as recently as 2015 and the Clippers have never even made the NBA Finals, Golden State is going to face 3-1 jokes until it clinches another championship.

Pierce didn't play a single minute in the Clippers' loss on Thursday night, so his tweet rings a little hollow in this case, but he's still one of the league's best trash talkers and has been for years.

Though Pierce has only been with the Clippers since last year, Los Angeles hasn't won at Oracle Arena since 2011. Unless the two teams meet in the playoffs this year, the streak will carry over into next season.

That said, unless the Warriors win the title this year, the 3-1 jokes will continue to come from fans and opponents alike (just ask the Cleveland Indians).