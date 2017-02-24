Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Paul Pierce.

Paul Pierce issues brutal Twitter takedown of Warriors after Clippers loss

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Though the Los Angeles Clippers went 0-4 against the Golden State Warriors this regular season, the two teams still share a healthy dislike of one another.

On Thursday night, the Western Conference powers met up at Oracle Arena, with the Warriors using a 50-point third quarter to eke out a 123-113 victory.

However, the night started off (as most nights usually do for Golden State opponents) with some trash talk from forward Draymond Green.

This time, Green's target was Clippers forward Paul Pierce, who was likely playing his final game at Oracle Arena. Green called Pierce out for not having a farewell tour like Kobe Bryant did last season, and Pierce was clearly still thinking about that smack talk after the game when he tweeted the below shot at the Warriors:

Though the Warriors won the NBA title as recently as 2015 and the Clippers have never even made the NBA Finals, Golden State is going to face 3-1 jokes until it clinches another championship.

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers

Pierce didn't play a single minute in the Clippers' loss on Thursday night, so his tweet rings a little hollow in this case, but he's still one of the league's best trash talkers and has been for years.

Though Pierce has only been with the Clippers since last year, Los Angeles hasn't won at Oracle Arena since 2011. Unless the two teams meet in the playoffs this year, the streak will carry over into next season.

That said, unless the Warriors win the title this year, the 3-1 jokes will continue to come from fans and opponents alike (just ask the Cleveland Indians).

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
LA Clippers
Paul Pierce
Stephen Curry
Draymond Green
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again