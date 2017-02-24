After Nico Rosberg surprised everyone by his retirement from Formula 1 following his world title victory, Mercedes were left scrambling around for Lewis Hamilton’s new partner.

While they eventually opted for a lower-profile racer in the form of Valtteri Bottas, there was another name being discussed as Rosberg’s ideal replacement.

Of course, we’re talking about Fernando Alonso.

Article continues below

You’d be forgiven be thinking that Mercedes simply weren’t willing to take the risk on Alonso. After all, things didn’t go too smoothly when they worked together at McLaren back in 2007.

And, following Mercedes chief Toto Wolff’s comments earlier this week, you’d think that Mercedes simply didn’t consider Alonso.

Article continues below

"If I put myself in the fans' shoes, I'd like to have Fernando in there - the old rivalry of 2007 happens again," Wolff told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"But from a team's perspective, it's just something that wouldn't go. There's history, and that year was particularly painful for Mercedes, being the partner of McLaren back in the days.

"Of course, people mature and people change, and it would have been an exciting line-up, but maybe just a tiny bit too exciting for us."

Mercedes contacted Alonso

However, it seems as though Mercedes were actually interested in Alonso.

How do we know that?

Well, the Spanish driver himself has admitted that Mercedes contacted him following Rosberg’s retirement. But Alonso insisted that he is "100 per cent committed" to lifting McLaren back up the grid and wasn’t prepared to talk with them.

"Once Rosberg retired, Mercedes did a little check on everyone. It was nothing really strange or deep, it was just a round check they did to hear my situation," he said, per Sky Sports.

"There were a couple of days where there were conversations and phone calls arrived to me, but there was no point in discussing with them. I'm happy. McLaren-Honda, along with Ferrari, are the two most prestigious teams."

Alonso's future at Mercedes?

But just because he wasn’t prepared to speak with Mercedes this time around, that’s not to say his future doesn’t belong there.

Bottas has only been offered a one-year deal and there is a growing belief that, if the Finn isn’t offered an extension, Alonso could be the man to replace him.

"It's a question I will probably answer after the summer break," Alonso said.

"Mercedes? For the future, we will see. August, September, there is no point talking before then as I will be fully focused on this championship and we will need to see which cars and teams are competitive with these new rules."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms