Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Bret Hart.

Bret Hart names the superstar that he would love to have taken on at WrestleMania

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Bret “The Hitman” Hart was no stranger to huge moments at WrestleMania over the course of his long career in the WWE.

Throughout the 1990s, he held the World Championship belt five times and saw his star rise to unbelievable heights over the course of the decade.

John Cena is the biggest name in wrestling currently and his global profile is certainly larger than Hart’s due to the platform growing even larger after the 2000s.

Article continues below

The Leader of the Cenation recently tied Ric Flair’s record of 16-times holding the same belt that The Hitman saw so often those decades ago.

The Best There Ever Will Be told Sports Illustrated that if he could go back to WrestleMania and have a match against any superstar, he would want the recently displaced champion in the ring.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

He said: "It would have been nice to have a great WrestleMania match with The Rock and Edge, but my history would have lined up perfectly with John.

"I know I could have a great match with John from the way he wrestles, the way he moves, and his style."

“I’ve seen the thought and concentration he [John Cena] gives into putting together his matches. He’s also very athletic, and we could have put together a great match, and we could put together some incredible storylines.”

That statement is huge praise for Cena from a living legend who has participated in some of the biggest matches in WrestleMania history, including an all-timer against Shawn Michaels at the 12th version of the event.

Hart would lose the belt in that match, but it has gone down in wrestling lore as a candidate for the greatest match ever because of the technical perfection on display.

Luckily fans have access to the WWE’s range of videogames, as they are the only way to settle these hypothetical questions of who would win The Hitman’s dream match at the moment.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Wrestlemania

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

WWE announces that two huge stars will appear on RAW next week

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again