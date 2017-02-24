Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Bret “The Hitman” Hart was no stranger to huge moments at WrestleMania over the course of his long career in the WWE.

Throughout the 1990s, he held the World Championship belt five times and saw his star rise to unbelievable heights over the course of the decade.

John Cena is the biggest name in wrestling currently and his global profile is certainly larger than Hart’s due to the platform growing even larger after the 2000s.

The Leader of the Cenation recently tied Ric Flair’s record of 16-times holding the same belt that The Hitman saw so often those decades ago.

The Best There Ever Will Be told Sports Illustrated that if he could go back to WrestleMania and have a match against any superstar, he would want the recently displaced champion in the ring.

He said: "It would have been nice to have a great WrestleMania match with The Rock and Edge, but my history would have lined up perfectly with John.

"I know I could have a great match with John from the way he wrestles, the way he moves, and his style."

“I’ve seen the thought and concentration he [John Cena] gives into putting together his matches. He’s also very athletic, and we could have put together a great match, and we could put together some incredible storylines.”

That statement is huge praise for Cena from a living legend who has participated in some of the biggest matches in WrestleMania history, including an all-timer against Shawn Michaels at the 12th version of the event.

Hart would lose the belt in that match, but it has gone down in wrestling lore as a candidate for the greatest match ever because of the technical perfection on display.

Luckily fans have access to the WWE’s range of videogames, as they are the only way to settle these hypothetical questions of who would win The Hitman’s dream match at the moment.

