Lewis Hamilton has been vocal about a number of systems, including data sharing and social media use.

Hamilton has found himself rubbing shoulders with the FIA after being asked to take videos down whenever he posts them up, and during Mercedes’ 2017 launch at Silverstone, he commented on the strict social media rules in the sport.

The Brit is quite a controversial figure in F1, with some of his antics last season causing quite a stir, especially when he decided to have a play on Snapchat during a press conference.

Article continues below

However, the Mercedes driver clearly has no plans on changing his attitude and personality, and instead, he's asked the new owners to be less strict when it comes to social media usage.

"If you look at football, social media is so much greater, they utilise social media a lot better in football, in the NBA, in the NFL," Hamilton said during the Mercedes 2017 launch at Silverstone.

Article continues below

"In F1 every time, for example, I would have posted a picture or a video, I would have got a warning from the FIA, or notice telling you to take it down.

"This year I am hoping that they will change that rule, and allow social media for all of us, because social media is obviously an incredible medium for the world to communicate with.

"It is a super easy free tool to grow for the sport, for us to use, to share it, to engage with other people.

"There are people who are following me who have not been F1 fans for a long, long time, but one of their friends who happens to follow me or one of the other drivers has said to follow, and [they have] since started to watch the races."

And Mercedes boss Toto Wolff concurred with Hamilton, believing that new owners Liberty will be able to implement some changes sooner rather than later.

Whilst acknowledging certain issues, such as income distribution among teams, may take longer to resolve, Wolff is of the opinion that other experience-enhancing tweaks are possible as early as this season.

Speaking to the media, Wolff said, "You are always limited by contracts and also part of the success of F1 was long-term contracts that give F1 stability.

"But that also means you might not be able change everything at once.

"But I think there will be quite some short-term changes, things that are possible to be implemented.

"At least what we have heard, in terms of enhancing the show at the track, giving access to the paddock, giving teams and the media more rights, and the drivers more rights."

Wolff also confirmed that members of the team have reached out to Ross Brawn and other Formula One bosses with regards to addressing the issues.

"We have spoken to each other a couple of occasions, a few times over the last weeks," he said.

"As a team, various team members in their fields, we had a very regular exchange, with Ross, with Chase Carey, and with Sean [Bratches].

"They are interested in hearing our opinions, and hearing where we see deficits, and where we see opportunity."

Should the social media restrictions be more relaxed for Formula One? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms