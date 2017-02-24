Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Alvarez could fight GGG - on one condition.

Oscar De La Hoya says Saul Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin will happen this year - on one condition

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. issued a warning to Saul Alvarez ahead of their bout on May 6 by insisting now is the “perfect time” to face ‘Canelo’.

The pair will meet in Las Vegas at a catchweight of 164.5lbs. Chavez Jr.’s last fight under 168lbs came in 2012, and ended in a defeat to Sergio Martinez, and he failed to make the stipulated 170lbs limit against Marcos Reyes two years ago.

But the 31-year-old doesn’t think weight will be an issue this time around.

"I've been making my way to this fight," Chavez Jr. said this week, via Sky Sports.

"My last fight was at 168lbs. This fight has the potential to open many doors to my future that might have been closed before. I fight for pride."

Chavez Jr. is confident of victory

Alvarez, the WBO light middleweight champion, boasts a 48-1-1 record. His only defeat came against Floyd Mayweather Jr. four years ago and he’s the heavy favourite.

But, with Nacho Beristain on his side, Chavez Jr. is confident of emerging victorious.

“Everyone says that Canelo is the best," he added. "With Nacho Beristain in my corner, I have a lot of knowledge on my side.

“Canelo isn't Oscar De La Hoya's son. I've got a great corner. I am going to win this fight."

Canelo Alvarez v Liam Smith

Alvarez vs GGG

Alvarez will be desperately hoping his upcoming opponent’s prediction doesn’t come true, for it could cost him a fight against Gennady Golovkin.

The fight the world is waiting to see could happen in September, according to head of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya.

There's one condition

But De La Hoya added a caveat: there’s no chance of Canelo and GGG will square off in September if Alvarez loses to Chavez Jr.

"I've said all along that Canelo will fight GGG in September," De La Hoya said, via the Houston Chronicle.

"We can't make the Golovkin fight yet, because we have to have this fight first.

“But, I'll say it again: The only way Canelo doesn't fight GGG in September is if he loses this fight against Chavez or if this fight is so exciting that the fans demand a rematch."

So, basically Alvarez needs to beat Chavez Jr. in the most boring fight in boxing history, and there’s a chance he will take on Golovkin later this year.

Gennady Golovkin v Dominc Wade

Will Alvarez and GGG ever fight? Let us know in the comments section below!

