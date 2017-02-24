With UFC 209 a little over a week away, the hate between lightweight opponents Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is reaching an all-time high.

The two fighters, who will battle for the interim lightweight title next Saturday in Las Vegas, have tried to meet up two previous times for this bout, but it hasn't worked out - until now.

On a conference call ahead of the event on Thursday, the two athletes made no secret of their distaste for one another, exchanging heated trash talk throughout the duration of the call.

During the call, which can be heard in the video below, the two fighters argue about money, their careers and who will ultimately win the fight:

At various points, Ferguson says "I am unbreakable" and calls himself "the new John Wick," referring to an action-movie character played by Keanu Reeves.

Nurmagomedov ended the back-and-forth with a brutal challenge, saying UFC 209 will be the last time Ferguson ever fights for the UFC:

“You know why you ask for too much money?” Nurmagomedov responded. “Because you know this is your last fight. This is your last fight in UFC. That’s why. We’ll see March 4th. I’m going to break your face. I’m going to break your career.”

Of course, the elephant in the room is that the winner of next weekend's fight will be in line to fight Conor McGregor for the actual lightweight title - no "interim" classifier needed. That means UFC fans are sure to see some fireworks in the octagon that outclass the sparks that have been flying between the fighters in the buildup to UFC 209.

