WWE fans have been speculating for a while that John Cena will be taking an extended break from appearing on company programming after WrestleMania.

The part-timer has made so many waves in Hollywood circles that he has found himself in demand for a number of roles and that means less schedule time to appear on television every week.

Through all of this speculation Cena has continued to say that WWE is his priority, but it remains to see how much he will be around after Mania.

Article continues below

The Leader of Cenation already has ‘The Pact’ on his plate, as that feature will begin filming after the company’s landmark event on April 2.

News like that, coupled with the fact that he doesn’t appear in much booking material later in the year, has amplified fans’ worries.

Article continues below

All of that said, The Doctor of Thuganomics isn’t letting any of that get in the way of his prep for the big match he has coming up at Mania.

He recently posted his workout to Twitter and seems to be ramping up in preparation to give the fans the type of show that they are accustomed to at the Granddaddy of Them All.

A man who is slowing down isn’t doing 260 kilogram deadlifts on days where he could be relaxing somewhere enjoying the fruits of his already storied career.

No one knows what is going to happen with Cena after his big match, but rest assured that fans will see him back in the ring at some point.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms