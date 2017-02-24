Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Yaya Toure admits there are two players he still dreams of playing alongside.

Yaya Toure names the Liverpool star he would love to play alongside

Yaya Toure has spent the best part of his career earning praise from fellow players, fans and managers for his performances from midfield.

The former Ivory Coast international spent the first part of his career in Belgium, Ukraine and Greece, before earning himself a move to Ligue 1 with AS Monaco and later making the huge step up with Barcelona.

And it was the Ivorian's stand-out performances at the Camp Nou that had Manchester City purring at the chance to sign, at the time, one of Africa's best exports of recent years.

Having been a vital part of City's team, since his arrival in 2010, a fall out between Toure's agent and manager Pep Guardiola look to have jeopardised his career before resolving the issue and working his way back into the Spaniard's plans.

Toure has been instrumental to City's success in recent years, winning the Premier League and League Cup twice each, as well as the FA Cup.

But despite all of the talent the 33-year-old has been surrounded by at the Etihad in recent years, and the magnificent players he featured alongside with Barcelona, Toure admits there are two players he would go great lengths to play alongside.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Dani Alves, Kevin de Bruyne... the list of top class footballers Toure has played alongside goes on, and it is quite remarkable.

Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga

However, there are two Brazilians who the former African Footballer of the Year has not been fortunate enough to play alongside in his trophy-laden career.

Toure idolises Brazil duo

Per the Liverpool Echo, Toure admits Selecao stars Philippe Coutinho and Neymar are two stars who he would love to play alongside - although that prospect seems almost impossible considering they play for Liverpool and Barcelona respectively.

So, that would leave Toure - who has made over 100 appearances for Ivory Coast - the only option of somehow securing a way of qualifying to play for Brazil, which is, of course, impossible given the circumstances.

"Would I like to be Brazilian? Playing with Neymar, playing with Philippe Coutinho, I want to play with them," said Toure.

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

"Maybe I would have to change my passport, and we will see!"

Coutinho committed to Reds

A return to his former club would have potentially been an alternative route of going about playing alongside his two favourite Brazil stars, had Coutinho joined Barcelona in January rather than signing a new long-term contract with the Reds, although that, too, seems almost impossible.

Toure would have come up against Coutinho during Manchester City's 1-0 defeat at Anfield back in December, had the 24-year-old not been sidelined by injury.

West Ham United v Manchester City - Premier League

And the chances of Toure facing Neymar this season are very slim, given the fact that Barcelona are on their way out of the Champions League after a 4-0 first-leg defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

However, while the Catalan giants are heading for the European exit, City remain firmly in with a chance of reaching the quarter-finals after their thrilling 5-3 home win over AS Monaco on Tuesday.

