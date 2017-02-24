Official online NBA destination in the UK

LeBron James.

Video: Derrick Rose goes AWOL as LeBron James drives for dunk

Derrick Rose managed to get out of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline without being dealt, although rumours swirled about a possible deal to send him to the Minnesota Timberwolves during the day.

He seemed relieved that he wouldn’t be heading to another team before the game as he understands how the business side of basketball functions.

Now, in the second half of the season, the former MVP must find a way to help the New York Knicks reach the playoffs after a season with more turns than a roller coaster.

Last night’s game against the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t do much to help their cause as they lost 119-104 and lost Kristaps Porzingis to an ankle sprain.

LeBron James was in his regularly excellent form last night as he finished with 18 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds during the win.

He even had a breakaway dunk where he would have met Rose at the rim, but the former Bull decided it would be better to just get out of the way.

New York fans might be frustrated with such moments from their team’s stars in moments that feel symbolic of their larger season.

There isn’t much these players can do on the court to dig themselves out of the crazy things that keep happening off the court during the 2017 campaign.

Unfortunately for D-Rose, if the Knicks can’t find some way to snare victories down the stretch, then Thursday will just be a preview of what his offseason will likely look like as he has to find somewhere else to be.

