Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather has amazing cake, plans for 40th birthday party

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There's nothing subtle about Floyd Mayweather.

When the boxing icon is going to do something, he's going to do it big.

So it comes as no surprise this on his landmark 40th birthday, the extravagant cake was one of the things that stole the show.

Article continues below

According to Dan Rafael of ESPN, "Money May" is celebrating with friends over the long weekend, starting with a dinner on Thursday night in Hollywood.

On Friday night, Mayweather will be ringside at at the Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California for his Mayweather Productions Showtime card. The card is headlined by a junior middleweight fight between Chris Pearson (14-1, 10 KOs), of Dayton, Ohio, and Justin DeLoach (16-1, 8 KOs), of Augusta, Georgia.

Then, on Saturday, it's the “official star-studded Oscars-inspired birthday gala” in downtown Los Angeles “that is guaranteed to be opulent and over the top," according to the announcement sent on his behalf.

Stars expected to gather include "personal friends" Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber and Future, and invited guests such as Marlon Wayans, Tyrese, Allen Iverson, Morris Chestnut, Fat Joe and Nicole Murphy.

There will be a roller-skating party on Sunday. Seriously.

Thursday's opener to the weekend gave a prelude of things to come. Check out that cake!

One thing there won't be is a lot of talk about the rumored upcoming mega-fight against UFC star Conor McGregor.

TMZ Sports caught up with Mayweather on Thursday outside the restaurant Roku. He showed off the chinchilla floors on his car, but declined to talk about McGregor.

"What I want to start doing on the regular, is going down on Skid Row, and feeding the people and helping the people," Mayweather said. "That's what I want to start doing."

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Andre Berto

Hey, well that sounds OK!

There's no doubting the greatness of Mayweather, who "retired" at 49-0 with 26 knockouts. He's also 26-0 in title fights.

But sadly, he'll be remembered mostly for all the other stuff: The extravagance, the petulance and general unlikability.

Hopefully, though, we can see this one last interesting fight before he's done for good.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Allen Iverson
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Boxing

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

John Cena makes case as strongest in WWE with incredible workout video

John Cena makes case as strongest in WWE with incredible workout video

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again