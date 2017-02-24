There's nothing subtle about Floyd Mayweather.

When the boxing icon is going to do something, he's going to do it big.

So it comes as no surprise this on his landmark 40th birthday, the extravagant cake was one of the things that stole the show.

According to Dan Rafael of ESPN, "Money May" is celebrating with friends over the long weekend, starting with a dinner on Thursday night in Hollywood.

On Friday night, Mayweather will be ringside at at the Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California for his Mayweather Productions Showtime card. The card is headlined by a junior middleweight fight between Chris Pearson (14-1, 10 KOs), of Dayton, Ohio, and Justin DeLoach (16-1, 8 KOs), of Augusta, Georgia.

Then, on Saturday, it's the “official star-studded Oscars-inspired birthday gala” in downtown Los Angeles “that is guaranteed to be opulent and over the top," according to the announcement sent on his behalf.

Stars expected to gather include "personal friends" Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber and Future, and invited guests such as Marlon Wayans, Tyrese, Allen Iverson, Morris Chestnut, Fat Joe and Nicole Murphy.

There will be a roller-skating party on Sunday. Seriously.

Thursday's opener to the weekend gave a prelude of things to come. Check out that cake!

One thing there won't be is a lot of talk about the rumored upcoming mega-fight against UFC star Conor McGregor.

TMZ Sports caught up with Mayweather on Thursday outside the restaurant Roku. He showed off the chinchilla floors on his car, but declined to talk about McGregor.

"What I want to start doing on the regular, is going down on Skid Row, and feeding the people and helping the people," Mayweather said. "That's what I want to start doing."

Hey, well that sounds OK!

There's no doubting the greatness of Mayweather, who "retired" at 49-0 with 26 knockouts. He's also 26-0 in title fights.

But sadly, he'll be remembered mostly for all the other stuff: The extravagance, the petulance and general unlikability.

Hopefully, though, we can see this one last interesting fight before he's done for good.

