Andrew Bogut, Steph Curry.

Warriors could re-sign key championship player because of a unique technicality

The Golden State Warriors had to make a path to create salary space for Kevin Durant last summer, forcing them to move one of the core pieces of their championship runs.

Andrew Bogut was traded to the Dallas Mavericks by the Warriors last summer. The Mavericks ended up moving Bogut to the Philadelphia 76ers, but Philadelphia waived him immediately. 

Now, because of a crazy technicality in the NBA's collective bargaining agreement, the Warriors could be in position to re-sign their former center. 

Bogut will first be available to be claimed off of waivers, but should no team make a bid to add the 12-year-veteran, he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The "re-acquisition" rule that typically applies in these situations and would prevent the Warriors from bringing Bogut back. The wording of the rule notes that a team must wait one calendar year before re-acquiring a player sent out in a trade.

This no longer applies to Golden State, though. The rule is only held to the last team to trade a player, which means the Warriors were off the hook the moment Dallas traded him.

The circumstances are so unique that the master of all things NBA, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, had to take a closer look to make sure the Warriors could in fact make this kind of move:

Bogut's interest in returning to the Warriors if he becomes a free agent is unclear, and other teams, like the Houston Rockets, are expected to make a run at signing the big man. 

Golden State has used a combination of Zaza Pachulia, JaVale McGee and David West to hold down the center position this season, but it would make sense if there was interest in bringing a player they've already found so much success with back into the fold.

Should the Warriors make a push to bring Bogut back, or is it time for both sides to move on? Let us know in the comments!

