The events of the past 24 hours have sadly proven that loyalty in football is dead in the water.

Claudio Ranieri has been unceremoniously sacked by Leicester City, despite masterminding arguably the greatest achievement in the history of team sport just nine months earlier.

After winning the Premier League title with the Foxes, who only just survived relegation to the Championship at the end of the previous season, it’s a genuine surprise that Ranieri wasn’t guaranteed a job for life at the King Power Stadium last May.

“Start on the statue in the morning!” Jamie Carragher tweeted after the shock news of the Italian coach’s dismissal broke on Thursday night.

But the club’s owners have pushed all sentimentality aside and appear to be concerned about one thing and one thing only: maintaining their Premier League status for financial reasons.

This is despite the fact they won the league last season, are still making money from their participation in the Champions League and would be guaranteed significant parachute payments in the event of their relegation which, as things stand, is far from a foregone conclusion.

The Foxes currently sit a point outside the relegation zone with 13 matches left to play and showed enough against an excellent Sevilla side on Wednesday evening to suggest they can still avoid the drop in the Premier League.

Some of Ranieri's former players have spoken out

Although none of the Leicester players have spoken out publicly about the decision to fire Ranieri, some of the 65-year-old’s former players have taken to social media to express their disbelief.

John Arne Riise, who worked under Ranieri at AS Roma, called the decision a “joke and a disgrace”.

Including John Terry...

While John Terry, who was managed by the Italian for four years at Chelsea, admitted on Instagram that he was “absolutely gutted” for his old boss.

“Absolutely gutted for Claudio 🏆“ Terry wrote. “A great Man, Manager and Friend 💙“.

Ranieri: 'Yesterday my dream died'

Such warm words from one of English football’s most successful players will surely comfort Ranieri, who has released a statement this evening in which he reveals his “dream died” following the unexpected news.

Such a shame it's ended this way...

