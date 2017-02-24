Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

ranieri john terry.

John Terry has reacted to Claudio Ranieri’s sacking on Instagram

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The events of the past 24 hours have sadly proven that loyalty in football is dead in the water.

Claudio Ranieri has been unceremoniously sacked by Leicester City, despite masterminding arguably the greatest achievement in the history of team sport just nine months earlier.

After winning the Premier League title with the Foxes, who only just survived relegation to the Championship at the end of the previous season, it’s a genuine surprise that Ranieri wasn’t guaranteed a job for life at the King Power Stadium last May.

Article continues below

“Start on the statue in the morning!” Jamie Carragher tweeted after the shock news of the Italian coach’s dismissal broke on Thursday night.

But the club’s owners have pushed all sentimentality aside and appear to be concerned about one thing and one thing only: maintaining their Premier League status for financial reasons.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

This is despite the fact they won the league last season, are still making money from their participation in the Champions League and would be guaranteed significant parachute payments in the event of their relegation which, as things stand, is far from a foregone conclusion.

The Foxes currently sit a point outside the relegation zone with 13 matches left to play and showed enough against an excellent Sevilla side on Wednesday evening to suggest they can still avoid the drop in the Premier League.

Sevilla FC v Leicester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Some of Ranieri's former players have spoken out

Although none of the Leicester players have spoken out publicly about the decision to fire Ranieri, some of the 65-year-old’s former players have taken to social media to express their disbelief.

John Arne Riise, who worked under Ranieri at AS Roma, called the decision a “joke and a disgrace”.

Including John Terry...

While John Terry, who was managed by the Italian for four years at Chelsea, admitted on Instagram that he was “absolutely gutted” for his old boss.

“Absolutely gutted for Claudio 🏆“ Terry wrote. “A great Man, Manager and Friend 💙“.

Ranieri: 'Yesterday my dream died'

Such warm words from one of English football’s most successful players will surely comfort Ranieri, who has released a statement this evening in which he reveals his “dream died” following the unexpected news.

Such a shame it's ended this way...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Terry
Football

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

John Cena makes case as strongest in WWE with incredible workout video

John Cena makes case as strongest in WWE with incredible workout video

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again