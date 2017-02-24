Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WrestleMania 33 is less than two months away and fans are beginning to question if they will see Seth Rollins in attendance after his injury on Raw three weeks ago.

Samoa Joe attacked The Architect as he was on the way to confront Triple H in the ring and now the fans are wondering if they will ever get the payoff between former master and protege.

Rollins may be keeping quiet on what his timetable for return is, but his social media accounts seem to be hinting that he will not be done with The Game upon his return.

Apparently, The Architect has been either reading or watching Chuck Palahniuk’s Fight Club during his time out of the ring because some of these posts contain quotes from the book.

The former NXT standout wrote: “Without pain, without sacrifice we would have nothing. Like the first monkey shot into space.

“At the time, my life just seemed too complete, and maybe we have to break everything to make something better out of ourselves.”

“You know how they say you only hurt the ones you love? Well, it works both ways.”

All of these quotes point to the rapid deterioration of Triple H and his former protege’s relationship as a result of this recent attack.

More fuel has been added to the fire as WWE has said that Rollins will be appearing on next week’s Monday Night Raw, although he won’t be competing.

Still, having the superstar appear and even speak his peace should ensure that fans will be tuning into the company’s flagship program in an effort to figure out what exactly is going on with one of the most popular storylines running right now.

