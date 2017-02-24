Dana White made waves in the UFC world recently when he was asked about some comments star fighter Tyron Woodley made about racism in the sport.

White responded by praising Woodley, but ended by calling him "a bit of a drama queen," which sparked debate about the comments.

However, Woodley has heard what White said and harbors no hard feelings toward the UFC boss in the wake of the mini-scandal.

According to FOX Sports, Woodley cleared the air and even said White can be a bit of a drama queen at times, too (which is definitely true):

“I think Dana’s more speaking from a marketing standpoint. And Dana called me after his interview and I listened to the interview and it didn’t really come off all that bad to me,” Woodley said. “He was actually extremely complimentary in certain parts of the interview and he said ‘he’s a bit of a drama queen.’ I can say he’s a bit of a drama queen. “It’s just him saying his opinion but he’s thinking more from a marketing standpoint being in this sport 25-plus years and seeing what guys did and how they exploded into stardom and if those were my goals, he would have the perfect route for me. But he also has to understand why I’m in this sport, what I’m doing it for, what I’m fighting for and I might not have the same goals as some other people.”

At the center of the controversy is the fact that Woodley, the current welterweight champion, doesn't feel he's been marketed a well as he could have been.

Obviously, stars like Conor McGregor do their own marketing, but Woodley doesn't want to be like the Irish fighter:

“I won’t be Conor. I don’t want to be the dude that you just think about with a crazy suit, talking crap, fighting in these super fights and driving a Rolls-Royce,” Woodley said. “What else can you tell me about Conor? What can you tell me about what he’s doing in the community? What can you tell me about what he’s doing in family? What can you tell me he’s doing in business besides blowing money? We don’t know a lot about him besides those two or three categories. “That’s not my legacy. That’s his legacy. His goals are very clear and simple and I respect him for it to be honest.”

That's a well-thought answer from Woodley and just goes to show why the UFC needs to make it a bigger point to market its welterweight star.

