His peers were keen to speak up his ability all weekend. Carmelo Anthony, LeBron and Kyrie Irving were just three of the All-Stars who praised his talents while speaking to media. Giannis has shown his quality all season, but his display in NOLA showed exactly why he can rise to the very top; the man just wants just wants to compete and play basketball.

"I was with my coach -- I think with my coach today, and I was talking -- Coach Sweeney. I was talking to him, and I told him, I can't wait until we get back and I start practicing and play games because I feel like I haven't played for four days now, and I feel like it's a year, you know," he said following the game in New Orleans.

"So I was just excited. I was just trying to play hard. I told the guys after the half that I'm going now. I'm going to play hard now, and they told me, okay, you got it. So that's what I did."

Possessing a 7'3 wingspan, 12'2 vertical leap and 15st 4lb frame, Antetokoumpo has a body moulded by the NBA gods. A perfect small forward with the capability to play all five positions on the hardwood, it comes as no surprise to see the former number 15 draft pick dominate all major statistics for the Bucks.

Giannis leads the Wisconsin franchise in points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks. A team-high usage rating of 28.2% and a 26.5 PER has led to 23.2 points, 5.5 dimes, 8.6 boards, 2 blocks and 1.7 steals per night.

Since being drafted in 2013, Antetokounmpo has been an incredible athlete but under the tutelage of Jason Kidd he's developed into the latest basketball superstar. As specialist players continue to be a rarity, the former Filathlitikos man, much like Westbrook in the backcourt, is the perfect prototype for a 21st century NBA player.