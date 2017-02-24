Spare a thought for Marvin Jorres.

Jorres made headlines this week after Leroy Sane’s last goal for Manchester City against Monaco cost him €34,200.

The unlucky gambler placed €2 on Atletico Madrid to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 and Man City to overcome the French outfit 4-3 in Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 slate.

And Jorres was set for a huge windfall until Sane tapped home from Sergio Aguero’s pass in the 82nd minute.

Atleti held their end of the bargain but Sane’s goal gave City a 5-3 lead, deeming Jorres’ bet worthless.

Poor, poor guy.

Jorres’ betting slip was brought to Sane’s attention, who posted a picture of it on Twitter.

“I read about it in the newspapers … sorry for that poor guy,” the 21-year-old wrote.

Jorres has received a brilliant consolation prize

But Jorres won’t be licking his wounds any more. After Sane helped the misfortunate fan’s bet go viral - the tweet received nearly 9,000 retweets - the company with which Jorres placed the bet noticed it and decided to act.

Tipico, through the help of their ambassador, former Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, have offered Jorres the ultimate consolation prize: an all-expenses paid trip to watch Monaco host Man City in the return leg next month.

Kahn sent a message to the fan via his Facebook page, saying: "I heard about your mega Tipico bet. I have something for you!

“Tipico and myself want to send you and another person to Monaco. Flight, VIP tickets - all inclusive."

Pep's expecting another thriller

Jorres would probably prefer the €34,200, but watching Monaco and Man City go at it one more time isn’t a terrible reward. Especially considering Pep Guardiola has promised another exciting encounter at the Stade Louis II.

Guardiola doesn’t believe his team will win if they attempt to defend their lead, so will instead tell his players to attack.

“They will attack more and more and we have to defend better but we will have our chances,” Guardiola said, via the Telegraph. “We are going to fly to ­Monaco to score as many goals as possible. We are not going to ­defend that result.

“We now know each other better, we will adjust some things, they will adjust some things but we have to score goals. If we don’t score a goal in Monaco, we will be eliminated.

“I would like to know how many teams have kept a clean sheet against Monaco this season. They always arrive in the box with a lot of players and a lot of talent.”

Somebody had better serve Jorres with some popcorn when he takes his seat.

