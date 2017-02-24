Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Nigel & Conor Benn, Chris Eubank Jr & Sr.

Nigel Benn has given a great piece of advice to Chris Eubank Jr

Published Add your comment

Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank were two of the biggest British boxers of the early 1990s and they helped the sport return to prominence on UK shores with their two classic bouts.

The Dark Destroyer battled Eubank for the WBO super middleweight crown in 1990 and then the same belt, plus his WBC super middleweight strap in their 1993 draw.

Now, Benn's son Conor is a professional at welterweight while Chris Eubank Jr, Sr's son, is the IBO super-middleweight champion.

Although there is some weight between the two, the public are making the connection because of their dear old dads.

While Eubank Jr talks about a potential comeback at the age of 50, Benn had some advice for Eubank Jr when talking to World Boxing News that his father should really have imparted.

“I saw Chris fight against [Renold] Quinlan, and it was ok but nothing to write home about,” Benn said.

“I'm not knocking Junior as I've always like him regardless of me and his dad, but should he be calling out James DeGale, who I believe is a true road warrior who went abroad and fought everyone in front of him in their back garden to come back champion of the world? He’s someone who learned his trade the hard way, so I don’t believe so.

"If they fought, I believe James is too experienced for him, and because of the bad mouthing (DeGale would get from the Eubank camp), it would be a good fight and that's when you will see the best of James."

Boxing at Olympia London

While DeGale might not be the smart route for Eubank Jr, Benn offered some advice on what he should do to take the next step in his career.

“Now, if Junior really wants to get that respect, he has to leave England like DeGale did, or Amir Khan, Kell Brook, Carl Froch, Carl Frampton, Lennox Lewis, Naseem Hamed, Ricky ‘Hitman’ Hatton and I think I'm forgetting someone? - Yes, I remember, ‘ME’ – we all did.

“If he doesn’t do that then I would like to see him challenge Callum Smith (if he wins the WBC title), now that's someone I believe can be special,” added Benn.

Boxing at The O2 Arena

Benn has only said what a large portion of the public already believes. Eubank Jr cannot quite get up to the world title scene at the moment, and his win over Quinlan isn't fooling anybody - it's a title for the sake of it.

While Next Gen continues to take little-known domestic fights - a defence against John Ryder has been mooted - he will struggle to get the respect he and his father craves.

