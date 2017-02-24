Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Chris Jericho's list led to a scary incident at Florida middle school

Chris Jericho’s return to the WWE has delighted fans who remember his run with the company that started more than a decade ago.

His antics and friendship, coupled with eventual blowup, to Kevin Owens provided consistently entertaining segments on RAW since he came back.

Wrestling fans are passionate and none more so than the youngest fans who can’t wait to see their favourite superstars on television every week.

One young fan’s love of Chris Jericho led to a scary moment at a Renaissance Charter School in Ponciana, Florida as he took his fandom a little bit too far.

He decided to make a “kill list” and bring it to class earlier this week according to a local news outlet in Orlando.

Their report claims that the list was inspired by Y2J’s list on WWE programming where he lists competitors that he dislikes in the ring.

The young man’s list included other kids on the school football team and reportedly said that he wanted to shoot them, which caused understandable alarm among students and administrators.

Police deputies contacted the student’s family and they say that his list was indeed inspired by the former WWE Champions, although they say that he had no intentions of harming anyone.

Later, the school sent out a message to all the parents and guardians, which told them that they were conducting a thorough investigation.

It’s a scary situation and thankfully no one was hurt, but it might be time for that child’s parents to maybe have a talk with him about the fact that WWE isn’t exactly as authentic as he thinks it is.

