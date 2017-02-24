Leicester City's heroes from last season have been left accused for Claudio Ranieri's shock sacking just nine months after lifting the Premier League title.

The same squad of players, minus N'Golo Kante who left for Chelsea and a few summer additions, have failed in producing performances that, in any way, reflect that of last season when they defied the odds and wrote their names in sporting history.

Reports have claimed that the players "knifed their Italian boss in the back" after they held an emergency meeting with the club's owners just hours after their 2-1 defeat away to Sevilla in their Champions League last-16 first-leg.

None of Leicester's players have come out and spoken about Ranieri's sacking as of yet, but that will be unavoidable over the coming days, as they prepare to face top-four chasing Liverpool on Monday night.

One of the most notable incidents regarding the unrest between the players and Ranieri came against Chelsea back in January, when Christian Fuchs and Wes Morgan were left confused by the 'Tinkerman's' decision to change from a three-man defence to a back four.

Both Foxes defenders were desperately signalling to Ranieri in search of reassurances about what they were being asked to do, and were condemned to a 3-0 defeat.

And the issues between manager and players did not ease up following their convincing defeat to the league leaders, with regular line-up changes and alterations to the post-match menu angering the club's players.

Leicester have won just one of their last 10 Premier League matches, which includes recent defeats away to Burnley and relegation-threatened Swansea City.

However, one incident following the Foxes' 3-0 defeat at Manchester United was the final straw for one Leicester star who declared his frustration in front of the rest of the squad.

Leicester star vents frustrations

Per the Mirror, the unnamed Leicester player said: “That's it, we don't know what we are doing, we are ****ed.”

But despite their struggles in the league, Jamie Vardy's goal away to Sevilla stands the Foxes in a good position to seal their progression to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, though, has vowed to put their Premier League future ahead of their ventures in Europe.

“We are now faced with a fight to reach that objective and feel a change is necessary to maximise the opportunity presented by the final 13 games,” Srivaddhanaprabha said.

Wage cut looming over players

Leicester's players face seeing their huge wages slashed if they drop into the Championship, and it will be up to the likes of Vardy and Riyad Mahrez - who helped inspire the club to glory last campaign - who will have to desperately improve their form if they are to avoid such a disaster.

Vardy has netted just seven times this season, compared the goals he scored for Leicester last campaign, while Mahrez has also been a shadow of his former self.

The Foxes could be in the relegation zone by the time they play Liverpool on Monday night, with the club currently one point above 18th-placed Hull.

