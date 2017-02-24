Official online NBA destination in the UK

Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson.

The 4 words Jimmy Butler said to Taj Gibson after the Bulls traded him

The Chicago Bulls' plate was full heading into the final hours of the NBA trade deadline, and ultimately they finally did make a move. 

It just wasn't the one people were anticipating.

Chicago held discussions around the possibility of trading Jimmy Butler, but as talks with the Boston Celtics fell through, their focus shifted on improving the team they currently have. That resulted in Taj Gibson being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

Trading Taj Gibson in the middle of his eighth season of the franchise was a huge decision for the Bulls, and Butler had a few words of wisdom for his departing friend. 

"Go get the bag," Butler told Gibson, according to Sea Highkin of The Athletic: Chicago. 

GIbson is in the final year of his contract, earning a cool $8.9 million this season. The 31-year-old veteran likely has one last big contract left in his career, which Butler is hoping he rasies the value of through the remainder of the season. 

Joining Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder gives Gibson a great opportunity to prove his worth as a veteran frontcourt player. 

Any contending team should have interest in Gibson next summer, who's held his head high during his long tenure with the Bulls.

Taj has been one of the most consistent aspects of the Bulls over the years, being a huge part of both the Derrick Rose era and rise of Jimmy Butler. 

Gibson has been a consummate professional, can hit a 15-footer, rebound like a mad man and hustles on defense. It's not hard to imagine any number of teams showing up with a bag full of money with his name on it. 

