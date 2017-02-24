A major chapter of the storied career of New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is the many battles against the Boston Red Sox.

The rivalry is among the most heated in sports, especially among the fan bases.

Now that Jeter is enjoying retirement, he's apparently ready to turn over another leaf on his feelings about Boston.

Rabid Yankees fans might want to stop reading now, but...

Jeter recently told Yankees prospects on Tuesday night that the current player he loves to watch is a member of enemy, namely Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts.

This, according to a report from NJ.com, which reports Jeter answered touted prospect Justus Sheffield's question at his Captain's Camp event.

"I asked (Jeter) who did he like if he was watching right now and he said he just likes guys that play the game hard," Sheffield told NJ.com Wednesday. "He mentioned watching Mookie Betts. He loves watching Mookie Betts play. Then he said, 'Anyone who goes and plays the game hard.'"

Betts is a great choice for that question, albeit an unconventional one for a Yankees icon.

The young outfielder finished second in MVP voting last year as a 23-year-old, batting .318 with 31 home runs, 113 RBIs and 26 stolen bases.

As for bucking the rivalry, it's the continuation of a rather relaxed, care-free retirement that seems like the perfect continuation of a charmed life.

Jeter is the founder of popular sports website The Players Tribune, where athletes often break big news on their terms, such as Kevin Durant announcing he's joining the Golden State Warriors.

The noted serial bachelor also got hitched, marrying Sports Illustrated supermodel Hannah Davis last summer.

On Jeter's website this month, Davis announced she's pregnant with a girl.

It's a fairytale life, that's for sure.

The only question now: Will Derek Jeter's daughter grow up as a Red Sox fan?

