Draymond.

Draymond Green may have just intentionally kicked an opponent yet again

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is getting a bit of a reputation at this point. Unfortunately, it's not so much for being a "tough" player or a "bruiser" for the Warriors, but instead, it's for a bit of a dirty play.

Last season, in the NBA playoffs alone, Green was first assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and fined $25,000 for kicking Oklahoma City Thunder big man Steven Adams in the groin. Then in the NBA Finals, he was suspended after seeming to strike Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James in the groin.

Now, it seems that Draymond has unfortunately done it again. During Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Green threw a pretty wild kick up toward the head of Blake Griffin.

With the past of Green, the obvious question that comes to mind is whether or not this was deliberate. It's hard to argue that it wasn't because you'd be hard-pressed to say that anything happened in that play which made it so that he had to kick his leg that high.

It was completely out of control, and it's actually pretty fortunate for Griffin that he was in the process of bending down because if he wasn't it would have likely nailed him in the head.

For what it's worth, Green's kick is still getting a bit overshadowed due to the fact that the Warriors unleashed a 50-point 3rd quarter on the Clippers, which helped them go from being in a 12-point hole to winning the game by 10.

It's going to be interesting to see if the league has anything to say about this because based on Green's track record, there's reason to believe that they may wind up making a call to him on this one.

Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
LA Clippers
Draymond Green
Blake Griffin

