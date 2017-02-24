Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Mourinho made some nasty comments about Ranieri in 2008.

What Jose Mourinho said about Claudio Ranieri in 2008

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jose Mourinho sent a brilliant tribute to Claudio Ranieri on Instagram after the Italian was fired at Leicester City.

“Champion of England and FIFA Manager of the Year. Sacked,” Mourinho wrote.

“That’s the new football Claudio. Keep smiling Amico. Nobody can delete the history you wrote.”

Article continues below

It was class. We’re yet to see any Leicester players come out to acknowledge Ranieri’s unbelievable achievement last season, but Mourinho was willing to do so.

And the Manchester United boss continued to show his support for Ranieri by wearing ‘CR’ on his shirt in his afternoon press conference.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

"Somebody that probably deserves the Leicester stadium to be renamed Claudio Ranieri and he's sacked," Mourinho told reporters, via the Mirror.

"Leicester made history two years in a row, one year because they did the most beautiful thing in the Premier League and in football history.

"Now they are also in the highlights with the decision which has everyone in football united because it's difficult to accept but it’s good for all of us to realise how football is.

"We need to adapt to it. When I was sacked as a champion I thought it was a giant negative thing, now I realise it was peanuts compared what happened to Claudio.”

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-LEICESTER

Mourinho's opinion of Ranieri in 2008

It’s clear that Mourinho respects Ranieri, the man who made way for his arrival at Chelsea in 2004.

Yet the Mourinho of 2008 had a very different opinion of the 65-year-old.

Nine years ago, the Portuguese, then the manager of Inter Milan, said Ranieri couldn’t speak English properly despite spending five years in the country, and also questioned his mentality.

“Ranieri? I guess he’s right with what he said I am very demanding of myself and I have to win to be sure of things,” Mourinho said, via the Telegraph. “This is why I have won so many trophies in my career.

“Ranieri on the other hand has the mentality of someone who doesn’t need to win.

"He is almost 70 years old. He has won a Super Cup and another small trophy and he is too old to change his mentality. He’s old and he hasn’t won anything.

“I studied Italian five hours a day for many months to ensure I could communicate with the players, media and fans. Ranieri had been in England for five years and still struggled to say ‘good morning’ and ‘good afternoon.'"

Ranieri’s success last season was enough for Mourinho to change his tune. To Ranieri’s credit, there wasn’t a single person who doubted him after he defied odds of 5,000/1.

Is Mourinho being genuine by praising Ranieri's accomplishments? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Kasper Schmeichel

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

John Cena makes case as strongest in WWE with incredible workout video

John Cena makes case as strongest in WWE with incredible workout video

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again