Ryback has been in the news lately whenever he comments about his former employers over at the WWE.

Last week it was disagreeing with the ban of Seth Rollins’ Curb Stomp by the promotion because of the finishing move’s dangerous potential.

Now, Ryback has addressed how his relationship with one of his biggest rivals while he was still with the WWE, CM Punk, was formed.

The two superstars rarely saw eye to eye on many issues and their on-screen clashes during Punk’s historic title reign fostered some great moments for the fans.

On Jim Ross’s podcast, Ryback talked about his fractured relationship between Paul Heyman and CM Punk’s involvement during the incident where the partnership truly ended.

He said: “I had one last discussion with Paul at the catering table, in which he bought me beers for about two hours, as I cut a two-hour promo on him on everything, and what I thought of him, and how he did his business with me.

“He held a butter knife in his hand, twirling it the entire two hours. I kid you not, CM Punk walked around in circles the entire time, acting like he was gonna try to do something, while I was talking to Paul cutting this promo on him.”

This scene sounds like something out of a movie more than a real life confrontation, but such is life when dealing with people who perform and compete for a living.

Luckily, no one was hurt during any of this and as a result we got the intense feud in the ring that so many fans enjoyed at the time.

