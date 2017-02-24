Marca have revealed which player Ronaldo directed his 'dig' at against Valencia

Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Real Madrid could be four points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a game in hand if they had managed to beat Valencia on Wednesday night.

But, it wasn't to be for Los Blancos as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat and gave the chasing pack renewed hope in the race for the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the white half of Madrid as he basically always does, but, incredibly, a brace from West Ham flop Simone Zaza secured the victory for the home side at the Mestalla.

While it was a tremendous win for the struggling Los Che, Ronaldo managed to grab the majority of the headlines in the aftermath for his behaviour at the full-time whistle.

Despite the fact that Ronnie has 22 goals in 27 appearances for Madrid this season, the Bernabeu faithful have become increasingly vocal about their displeasure at his work rate amongst other things.

According AS via Spanish channel Cuatro, the Portuguese legend shouted after the game: “I scored a goal, what did you do?” at an unnamed individual, thought to be a teammate, as he made his way to the tunnel at full-time.

Is the pressure getting to him?

But Marca have now cleared up what really happened and it turns out that Ronaldo was speaking to former Manchester United teammate, now Valencia man, Nani.

However, the Portuguese international teammates were not having a heated confrontation as initial reports suggested, it was merely a joke from Ronaldo.

Good to see CR7 was in such a jovial mood following such an avoidable loss.

After enjoying a 40-match unbeaten run, Zinedine Zidane's men have found the last few weeks tough going.

Although they have managed to keep winning, they have been struggling to look convincing while doing so and they had to come from behind against Napoli in the Champions League last week, giving up an away goal in the process.

Ronaldo and Nani won three Premier League titles together at Old Trafford, the Champions League in 2008 and the European Championships with Portugal in the summer of 2016.

Reports of Ronaldo throwing his toys out of the pram can settle down on this occasion.

