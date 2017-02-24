First video of Claudio Ranieri after sacking shows what a classy guy he really is

Nobody would be surprised if Claudio Ranieri just locked himself away in a room and sobbed after being sacked by Leicester City on Thursday night.

His dismissal comes less than a year after the Foxes did the impossible and won the Premier League title and achieved one of the greatest fairytales in the sport's rich history.

It comes as no surprise that the football world has generally reacted with anger and disdain for Leicester's decision, and it's not hard to see why.

Article continues below

The likes of Jose Mourinho and Gary Lineker have gone as far as to suggest a statue should have been build of the Italian, or the King Power Stadium should have been named after him.

Leicester battled relegation before Ranieri's arrival, but during his tenure, they won the Premier League despite being ranked 5000-1 by the bookies and he brought Champions League football to the club - reaching the knockout stages no less - and yet it wasn't enough to save his job.

Article continues below

The Foxes do find themselves one point and one place above the relegation zone in England's top-tier and the form guide does not suggest a happy ending to this season.

Perhaps a change was needed, but did Ranieri deserve more time? The fans certainly seem to think so.

In fact, a video released on Friday shows just how popular Ranieri still is with the people of Leicester and while the board might have short memories, the fans do not.

A woman and her two children brought Ranieri a card to his Leicestershire home to show their sorrow for his demise as their manager.

The Italian could have said he did not want to see anyone with the pain of losing his job - and probably relocating his family again - still so fresh.

But that's not the Ranieri way. The ex-Chelsea boss posed for pictures with the children with a big smile as he thanked them for their thoughtful gift.

Once a man of the people, always a man of the people.

It's an unfortunate end to a sensational story, but Leicester have to concentrate on hosting Liverpool on Monday night with their Premier League survival far from certain.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms