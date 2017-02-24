Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Claudio Ranieri.

First video of Claudio Ranieri after sacking shows what a classy guy he really is

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Nobody would be surprised if Claudio Ranieri just locked himself away in a room and sobbed after being sacked by Leicester City on Thursday night.

His dismissal comes less than a year after the Foxes did the impossible and won the Premier League title and achieved one of the greatest fairytales in the sport's rich history.

It comes as no surprise that the football world has generally reacted with anger and disdain for Leicester's decision, and it's not hard to see why.

Article continues below

The likes of Jose Mourinho and Gary Lineker have gone as far as to suggest a statue should have been build of the Italian, or the King Power Stadium should have been named after him.

Leicester battled relegation before Ranieri's arrival, but during his tenure, they won the Premier League despite being ranked 5000-1 by the bookies and he brought Champions League football to the club - reaching the knockout stages no less - and yet it wasn't enough to save his job.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

The Foxes do find themselves one point and one place above the relegation zone in England's top-tier and the form guide does not suggest a happy ending to this season.

Perhaps a change was needed, but did Ranieri deserve more time? The fans certainly seem to think so.

In fact, a video released on Friday shows just how popular Ranieri still is with the people of Leicester and while the board might have short memories, the fans do not.

A woman and her two children brought Ranieri a card to his Leicestershire home to show their sorrow for his demise as their manager.

The Italian could have said he did not want to see anyone with the pain of losing his job - and probably relocating his family again - still so fresh.

But that's not the Ranieri way. The ex-Chelsea boss posed for pictures with the children with a big smile as he thanked them for their thoughtful gift.

FBL-ENG-PR-LEICESTER-PARADE

Once a man of the people, always a man of the people.

It's an unfortunate end to a sensational story, but Leicester have to concentrate on hosting Liverpool on Monday night with their Premier League survival far from certain.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Leicester City

Trending Stories

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

Nobody is beating Jose Mourinho's message to Claudio Ranieri after Leicester sacking

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

How Claudio Ranieri reacted after being told he was sacked by Leicester [Sun]

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

See: Tom Brady has a Suspect Board for missing Super Bowl jersey - it is awesome

John Cena makes case as strongest in WWE with incredible workout video

John Cena makes case as strongest in WWE with incredible workout video

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again