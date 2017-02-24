Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Rose.

Derrick Rose gives amazing explanation of the Knicks triangle offense

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It almost goes without saying that all things surrounding the New York Knicks right now seem to be a bit crazy. Whether it was the off-court feud with Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson, or the trade rumors surrounding Anthony, there's always something going on.

Most recently, it was the trade deadline rumors surrounding point guard Derrick Rose, who was nearly traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Bleacher Report. In the end, the deal seemingly got turned down by the Timberwolves, which means Rose will finish out the season in New York.

Even with the trade deadline approaching, Rose still decided to throw a bit of a subtle jab at his current team on Thursday. He spoke with reporters early on in the day, and ESPN's Ian Begley pointed out one interesting statement the point guard said about Phil Jackson's beloved triangle offense.

“It’s just different,” Rose said. “It’s a different offense. You’re always in the corner as a point guard. You’re always in the corner and just got to play off reads and play that way. It’s new not only to me but for everyone that’s here.”

“I mean every game is something different,” Rose said. “We’re trying to figure out different plays, different options that you have. I get a lot of my points off of random baskets unless you see me go to the post, and that’s how you know it’s a play for me. It’s just random basketball.”

This may be way off point here, but Rose calling the offense he plays in "just random basketball" doesn't exactly make you think that he's loving what he's doing.

The drama with the Knicks never seems to cool off, but with the second half of the NBA season now underway, and Rose set to become a free agent this offseason, maybe we can call it a parting shot. The chances of Rose returning to New York are slim, but they're even less likely if he has to play "random basketball."

Topics:
NBA
New York Knicks
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Carmelo Anthony
Derrick Rose
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Kristaps Porzingis
Derrick Rose

Trending Stories

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Jim Harbaugh gets in one last dig at the 49ers

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Patriots owner reveals 10 words Tom Brady said to him when they first met

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Bret Hart reveals dream WWE match he never got to have - and it is perfect

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

Kurt Angle pinpoints the big reason he believes WWE return is so close

What Leicester players told the club's owners in meeting about Ranieri [Sky Sports]

What Leicester players told the club's owners in meeting about Ranieri [Sky Sports]

Video: Oscar did something brilliant after Shanghai SIPG conceded a penalty

Video: Oscar did something brilliant after Shanghai SIPG conceded a penalty

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

One star of Patriots' high-flying 2016 offense has decided on his future

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

Three high-profile NFL quarterbacks are considering early retirement

See: The 3 cryptic Instagram posts Seth Rollins has sent about Triple H in last 2 weeks

See: The 3 cryptic Instagram posts Seth Rollins has sent about Triple H in last 2 weeks

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again