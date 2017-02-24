It almost goes without saying that all things surrounding the New York Knicks right now seem to be a bit crazy. Whether it was the off-court feud with Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson, or the trade rumors surrounding Anthony, there's always something going on.

Most recently, it was the trade deadline rumors surrounding point guard Derrick Rose, who was nearly traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Bleacher Report. In the end, the deal seemingly got turned down by the Timberwolves, which means Rose will finish out the season in New York.

Even with the trade deadline approaching, Rose still decided to throw a bit of a subtle jab at his current team on Thursday. He spoke with reporters early on in the day, and ESPN's Ian Begley pointed out one interesting statement the point guard said about Phil Jackson's beloved triangle offense.

“It’s just different,” Rose said. “It’s a different offense. You’re always in the corner as a point guard. You’re always in the corner and just got to play off reads and play that way. It’s new not only to me but for everyone that’s here.” “I mean every game is something different,” Rose said. “We’re trying to figure out different plays, different options that you have. I get a lot of my points off of random baskets unless you see me go to the post, and that’s how you know it’s a play for me. It’s just random basketball.”

This may be way off point here, but Rose calling the offense he plays in "just random basketball" doesn't exactly make you think that he's loving what he's doing.

The drama with the Knicks never seems to cool off, but with the second half of the NBA season now underway, and Rose set to become a free agent this offseason, maybe we can call it a parting shot. The chances of Rose returning to New York are slim, but they're even less likely if he has to play "random basketball."